Eagles of Death Metal

Most Recent

Eagles of Death Metal manager denies band was barred from Bataclan

Eagles of Death Metal: Bataclan refuses band

UPDATED
Read More
Eagles of Death Metal announce HBO doc about Paris terror attacks

Eagles of Death Metal announce HBO doc about Paris terror attacks

The Colin Hanks-directed film will focus on the 2015 Paris attacks and subsequent aftermath
Read More
Eagles of Death Metal extend tour

Eagles of Death Metal extend tour

Read More
Elton John, Beck cover Eagles of Death Metal's 'I Love You All the Tim

Elton John, Beck cover Eagles of Death Metal's 'I Love You All the Time'

Big names joined Eagles of Death Metal's Play It Forward campaign
Read More
EODM’s Jesse Hughes apologizes for Le Bataclan accusations

Le Bataclan: Jesse Hughes apologizes for 'absurd accusations'

The Paris venue denied the frontman's claim that security was lacking during the Nov. 13 attacks.
Read More
Eagles of Death Metal return to Paris to play concert for Le Bataclan survivors

Eagles of Death Metal: Paris concert played for Le Bataclan survivors

The rock band remembered those who died on Nov. 13 when the venue was taken under siege.
Read More

All Eagles of Death Metal

Eagles of Death Metal visit Le Bataclan for the first time since November attacks

Eagles of Death Metal visit Le Bataclan for the first time since November attacks

Article // December 08, 2015
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com