Look out, Dakota: Kathy Griffin's back
Despite the flap over a joke about the 10-year-old actress that caused E! a loss of face and money, the channel will still have her cover Grammy and Oscar arrivalsRead More
E! hires new red carpet cop for Emmys
Discovery Channel style maven Robert Verdi will also replace Joan and Melissa Rivers as host of ''Fashion Police''Read More
Joan and Melissa banned from the Emmys
E!, their former employer, has an exclusive deal with the TV academy, preventing the Riverses from doing what TV Guide Channel hired them to doRead More
Joan and Melissa leave E! for TV Guide Channel
TV Guide Channel lures the red-carpet pair away from E! for three-year dealRead More