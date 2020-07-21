E!

Most Recent

Look out, Dakota: Kathy Griffin's back

Look out, Dakota: Kathy Griffin's back

Despite the flap over a joke about the 10-year-old actress that caused E! a loss of face and money, the channel will still have her cover Grammy and Oscar arrivals
Read More
E! hires new red carpet cop for Emmys

E! hires new red carpet cop for Emmys

Discovery Channel style maven Robert Verdi will also replace Joan and Melissa Rivers as host of ''Fashion Police''
Read More
Joan and Melissa banned from the Emmys

Joan and Melissa banned from the Emmys

E!, their former employer, has an exclusive deal with the TV academy, preventing the Riverses from doing what TV Guide Channel hired them to do
Read More
Joan and Melissa leave E! for TV Guide Channel

Joan and Melissa leave E! for TV Guide Channel

TV Guide Channel lures the red-carpet pair away from E! for three-year deal
Read More
E! Online

E! Online

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com