Catt Sadler on E! News pay gap: 'What happened to me was unfair'

Investigation of Ryan Seacrest’s alleged misconduct ends: 'Insufficient evidence'

Catt Sadler refutes claim that Jason Kennedy had greater 'E! News' workload

'E! News' alum Catt Sadler responds to claims co-host Jason Kennedy had more responsibility

E! News alum Giuliana Rancic was reportedly paid 'significantly more' than Jason Kennedy

The news comes on the heels of Catt Sadler's departure, citing pay inequity as the reason behind it
Jennifer Lawrence supports Catt Sadler's decision to part ways with E!

Terrence Jenkins is leaving E! News

Maria Menounos named co-anchor at 'E! News'

Giuliana Rancic says leaving 'E! News' was '100 percent' her decision

Bill and Giuliana Rancic welcome son

Article // August 30, 2012
