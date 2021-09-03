Dune (2021 movie)

Most Recent

Josh Brolin compared dad 'paunches' with Javier Bardem at the Oscars before Dune: Part Two films in July
"I haven't quite started working on it," the Outer Range series star said grabbing his stomach on Thursday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan.
Hans Zimmer and his bathrobe deserve a place on the Oscars best-dressed list
The Dune composer won Best Original Score (and G.O.A.T. Oscar look) at Sunday's Academy Awards.
How Dune created the sinister sounds of those menacing sandworms
Industry veterans Mark Mangini and Theo Green walk EW through their award-worthy work on Arrakis' biggest resident.
British Academy snubs Kristen Stewart's Spencer as Dune leads 2022 BAFTA nominations
Belfast, The Power of the Dog, and Licorice Pizza rack up significant BAFTA nominations while Lady Gaga becomes the only Best Actress Oscar hopeful to hit all the major precursors.
Oscar Isaac gave Denis Villeneuve his 'c--k sock' after Dune nude scene
The star of The Card Counter spoke with EW's The Awardist podcast about his multiple starring roles in 2021 films.
Dune stunt coordinator breaks down Duncan Idaho's epic battle with the Sardaukar
Plus, watch an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip from the DVD out this week.
Advertisement

More Dune (2021 movie)

Denis Villeneuve wants to make 'at least three' Dune movies
The director tells EW that he'd like to adapt Frank Herbert's Dune Messiah after wrapping up the original book.
5 things we can't wait to see in Dune: Part Two
From Feyd-Rautha to the rise of a new Reverend Mother, here's what excites us about a sequel to Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi adaptation.
Dune: Part Two officially greenlit following film's successful opening weekend
Walking the sandwalk: How Dune choreographed Timothée Chalamet's dance through the desert
Dune claims $40 million at the box office alongside HBO Max home viewing
Jason Momoa has watched Dune five times — here's what he's excited for you to see
The sound of sand: How Hans Zimmer and Dune collaborators built their sonic sci-fi world

Futuristic instruments made out of scrap metal, hydrophones buried in the desert... here's how the new film's soundscape was created.

All Dune (2021 movie)

Dune review: Denis Villeneuve's starry sci-fi epic is breathtaking, and a little bit maddening
Movie Reviews // September 03, 2021
Denis Villeneuve's new Dune film reportedly delayed until 2021
Movies // October 05, 2020
Dune director Denis Villeneuve breaks down film's eye-popping first trailer
Movies // September 09, 2020
Timothée Chalamet meets the desert in highly anticipated first Dune trailer
Movies // September 09, 2020
Shirtless Jason Momoa gives us the Dune marketing we've been waiting for
Movies // July 31, 2020
Dune first look shows Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides before the desert
Movies // April 13, 2020
See first images from the Dune graphic novel
Books // January 07, 2020
Oscar Isaac says Denis Villeneuve's Dune movie is shocking, radically different
Movies // December 10, 2019
Everything we know about the new Dune movie
Movies // February 04, 2019
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com