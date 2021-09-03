Dune (2021 movie)

Josh Brolin compared dad 'paunches' with Javier Bardem at the Oscars before Dune: Part Two films in July
"I haven't quite started working on it," the Outer Range series star said grabbing his stomach on Thursday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan.
Hans Zimmer and his bathrobe deserve a place on the Oscars best-dressed list
The Dune composer won Best Original Score (and G.O.A.T. Oscar look) at Sunday's Academy Awards.
How Dune created the sinister sounds of those menacing sandworms
Industry veterans Mark Mangini and Theo Green walk EW through their award-worthy work on Arrakis' biggest resident.
British Academy snubs Kristen Stewart's Spencer as Dune leads 2022 BAFTA nominations
Belfast, The Power of the Dog, and Licorice Pizza rack up significant BAFTA nominations while Lady Gaga becomes the only Best Actress Oscar hopeful to hit all the major precursors.
Oscar Isaac gave Denis Villeneuve his 'c--k sock' after Dune nude scene
The star of The Card Counter spoke with EW's The Awardist podcast about his multiple starring roles in 2021 films.
Dune stunt coordinator breaks down Duncan Idaho's epic battle with the Sardaukar
Plus, watch an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip from the DVD out this week.