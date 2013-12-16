Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
TV
Movies
Music
Books
Theater
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Celebrity
Awards
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close
Explore EW.com
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
Search
Explore
Previous
Explore
What to Watch: Here are the TV shows your favorite celebrities are binge-watching
See what Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, George R.R. Martin, and more couldn't stop watching
Read More
Next
32 of the most shocking performances ever
Long before Madonna kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Jim Morrison was accused of exposing himself onstage — something Lenny Kravitz accidentally did decades later
Read More
Next
Stars who almost played iconic movie roles
Read More
Next
TV
Previous
TV
See all TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
TV Recaps
Movies
Previous
Movies
See all Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Music
Previous
Music
See all Music
Music Reviews
Concerts
Music Festivals
Books
Previous
Books
See all Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Previous
Theater
See all Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Previous
Events
See all Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Awards
Previous
Awards
See all Awards
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow us
Home
Chevron Right
Duck Dynasty
Chevron Right
Duck Dynasty
Share
Duck Dynasty
Most Recent
'Duck Dynasty': 5 of Phil Robertson's biggest scandals
Duck Dynasty ending: Phil Robertson's Controversial Quotes
Read More
Next
'Duck Dynasty' to end this season
Duck Dynasty to end this season
Read More
Next
'Duck Dynasty' star Jep Robertson says he was molested as a child
'Duck Dynasty' star Jep Robertson says he was molested as a child
Read More
Next
'Duck Dynasty' star condemns atheists
'Duck Dynasty' star Phil Robertson condemns atheists at prayer event
Read More
Next
'Duck Dynasty' is getting a stage musical
'Duck Dynasty' is getting a stage musical
Read More
Next
'Duck Dynasty': Phil Robertson under fire for more homophobic comments
'Duck Dynasty': Phil Robertson under fire for more homophobic comments
Read More
Next
More Duck Dynasty
Kentucky Derby horses with pop culture ties -- like Tony Danza
Kentucky Derby horses with pop culture ties -- like Tony Danza
Read More
Next
'Duck Dynasty' react: One surprise party, one redneck butler
'Duck Dynasty' react: One surprise party, one redneck butler
Read More
Next
Editor's Note: January 10, 2014
Editor's Note: January 10, 2014
Read More
Next
'Duck Dynasty': Willie, Korie Robertson on Fox News
'Duck Dynasty': Willie, Korie Robertson on Fox News
Read More
Next
'Duck Dynasty': A&E lifts suspension on Phil Robertson
'Duck Dynasty': A&E lifts suspension on Phil Robertson
Read More
Next
'Duck Dynasty': Jesse Jackson addresses Phil Robertson's remarks
'Duck Dynasty': Jesse Jackson addresses Phil Robertson's remarks
Read More
Next
'Duck Dynasty' star Phil Robertson stands by his comments
Close
Close
Previous
'Duck Dynasty': Louisiana lt. governor fights for tourism cash cow
'Duck Dynasty': Crisis experts weigh in
Clay Aiken talks 'Duck Dynasty' homophobia controversy
'Duck Dynasty' ignites culture war as boycott looms
Sarah Palin brings back First Amendment defense for Phil Robertson
Next
All Duck Dynasty
Gift of the Day: 'Duck the Halls: A Robertson Family Christmas'
Gift of the Day: 'Duck the Halls: A Robertson Family Christmas'
Article
//
December 16, 2013
Read More
Next
'Duck Dynasty' Christmas special: See a clip
'Duck Dynasty' Christmas special: See a clip
Article
//
December 09, 2013
Read More
Next
Barbara Walters announces her 'Most Fascinating People' of 2013
Barbara Walters announces her 'Most Fascinating People' of 2013
Article
//
December 02, 2013
Read More
Next
The year's most popular Halloween costume? It's not Miley...
The year's most popular Halloween costume? It's not Miley...
Article
//
October 23, 2013
Read More
Next
'Duck Dynasty': See Uncle Si's best wise-quacks in one supercut
'Duck Dynasty': See Uncle Si's best wise-quacks in one supercut
Article
//
October 23, 2013
Read More
Next
First Look: 'Duck Dynasty' duo visits 'Last Man Standing'
First Look: 'Duck Dynasty' duo visits 'Last Man Standing'
Article
//
September 16, 2013
Read More
Next
'Duck Dynasty' star makes modeling debut at New York Fashion Week
'Duck Dynasty' star makes modeling debut at New York Fashion Week
Article
//
September 11, 2013
Read More
Next
'Duck Dynasty' star Si Robertson talks 'Si-cology 1'
'Duck Dynasty' star Si Robertson talks 'Si-cology 1'
Article
//
September 03, 2013
Read More
Next
The Oddly Aspirational Appeal Of 'Duck Dynasty'
The Oddly Aspirational Appeal Of 'Duck Dynasty'
Article
//
August 23, 2013
Read More
Next
Crowdfunding campaign raising money for a 'Duck Dynasty' sneaker line
Crowdfunding campaign raising money for a 'Duck Dynasty' sneaker line
Article
//
August 19, 2013
Read More
Next
'Duck Dynasty' premiere recap: Wait, did I just cry?
'Duck Dynasty' premiere recap: Wait, did I just cry?
Article
//
August 15, 2013
Read More
Next
Hit List: June 28, 2013
Hit List: June 28, 2013
Article
//
June 21, 2013
Read More
Next
'Duck Dynasty' finale ratings beat 'American Idol'
'Duck Dynasty' finale ratings beat 'American Idol'
Article
//
April 25, 2013
Read More
Next
'Duck Dynasty' season finale heads to Hawaii
'Duck Dynasty' season finale heads to Hawaii
Article
//
April 23, 2013
Read More
Next
'Duck Dynasty' warms up to the country community in new music video -- EXCLUSIVE
'Duck Dynasty' warms up to the country community in new music video -- EXCLUSIVE
Article
//
April 16, 2013
Read More
Next
St. Patrick's Day cocktails, inspired by pop culture
St. Patrick's Day cocktails, inspired by pop culture
Article
//
March 15, 2013
Read More
Next
'Duck Dynasty' return scores huge ratings after Morrissey protest
'Duck Dynasty' return scores huge ratings after Morrissey protest
Article
//
February 28, 2013
Read More
Next
Morrissey continues beef with Jimmy Kimmel
Morrissey continues beef with Jimmy Kimmel
Article
//
February 28, 2013
Read More
Next
Morrissey cancels on Kimmel due to 'Duck Dynasty'
Morrissey cancels on Kimmel due to 'Duck Dynasty'
Article
//
February 26, 2013
Read More
Next
'Duck Dynasty' finale shatters records, tops broadcast
'Duck Dynasty' finale shatters records, tops broadcast
Article
//
December 07, 2012
Read More
Next
Close
Share options
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Mail
Email
iphone
Send Text Message
© Copyright
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.