Duck Dynasty

Most Recent

'Duck Dynasty': 5 of Phil Robertson's biggest scandals

Duck Dynasty ending: Phil Robertson's Controversial Quotes

Read More
'Duck Dynasty' to end this season

Duck Dynasty to end this season

Read More
'Duck Dynasty' star Jep Robertson says he was molested as a child

'Duck Dynasty' star Jep Robertson says he was molested as a child

Read More
'Duck Dynasty' star condemns atheists

'Duck Dynasty' star Phil Robertson condemns atheists at prayer event

Read More
'Duck Dynasty' is getting a stage musical

'Duck Dynasty' is getting a stage musical

Read More
'Duck Dynasty': Phil Robertson under fire for more homophobic comments

'Duck Dynasty': Phil Robertson under fire for more homophobic comments

Read More

More Duck Dynasty

Kentucky Derby horses with pop culture ties -- like Tony Danza

Kentucky Derby horses with pop culture ties -- like Tony Danza

Read More
'Duck Dynasty' react: One surprise party, one redneck butler

'Duck Dynasty' react: One surprise party, one redneck butler

Read More
Editor's Note: January 10, 2014

Editor's Note: January 10, 2014

Read More
'Duck Dynasty': Willie, Korie Robertson on Fox News

'Duck Dynasty': Willie, Korie Robertson on Fox News

Read More
'Duck Dynasty': A&E lifts suspension on Phil Robertson

'Duck Dynasty': A&E lifts suspension on Phil Robertson

Read More
'Duck Dynasty': Jesse Jackson addresses Phil Robertson's remarks

'Duck Dynasty': Jesse Jackson addresses Phil Robertson's remarks

Read More

'Duck Dynasty' star Phil Robertson stands by his comments

All Duck Dynasty

Gift of the Day: 'Duck the Halls: A Robertson Family Christmas'

Gift of the Day: 'Duck the Halls: A Robertson Family Christmas'

Article // December 16, 2013
Read More
'Duck Dynasty' Christmas special: See a clip

'Duck Dynasty' Christmas special: See a clip

Article // December 09, 2013
Read More
Barbara Walters announces her 'Most Fascinating People' of 2013

Barbara Walters announces her 'Most Fascinating People' of 2013

Article // December 02, 2013
Read More
The year's most popular Halloween costume? It's not Miley...

The year's most popular Halloween costume? It's not Miley...

Article // October 23, 2013
Read More
'Duck Dynasty': See Uncle Si's best wise-quacks in one supercut

'Duck Dynasty': See Uncle Si's best wise-quacks in one supercut

Article // October 23, 2013
Read More
First Look: 'Duck Dynasty' duo visits 'Last Man Standing'

First Look: 'Duck Dynasty' duo visits 'Last Man Standing'

Article // September 16, 2013
Read More
'Duck Dynasty' star makes modeling debut at New York Fashion Week

'Duck Dynasty' star makes modeling debut at New York Fashion Week

Article // September 11, 2013
Read More
'Duck Dynasty' star Si Robertson talks 'Si-cology 1'

'Duck Dynasty' star Si Robertson talks 'Si-cology 1'

Article // September 03, 2013
Read More
The Oddly Aspirational Appeal Of 'Duck Dynasty'

The Oddly Aspirational Appeal Of 'Duck Dynasty'

Article // August 23, 2013
Read More
Crowdfunding campaign raising money for a 'Duck Dynasty' sneaker line

Crowdfunding campaign raising money for a 'Duck Dynasty' sneaker line

Article // August 19, 2013
Read More
'Duck Dynasty' premiere recap: Wait, did I just cry?

'Duck Dynasty' premiere recap: Wait, did I just cry?

Article // August 15, 2013
Read More
Hit List: June 28, 2013

Hit List: June 28, 2013

Article // June 21, 2013
Read More
'Duck Dynasty' finale ratings beat 'American Idol'

'Duck Dynasty' finale ratings beat 'American Idol'

Article // April 25, 2013
Read More
'Duck Dynasty' season finale heads to Hawaii

'Duck Dynasty' season finale heads to Hawaii

Article // April 23, 2013
Read More
'Duck Dynasty' warms up to the country community in new music video -- EXCLUSIVE

'Duck Dynasty' warms up to the country community in new music video -- EXCLUSIVE

Article // April 16, 2013
Read More
St. Patrick's Day cocktails, inspired by pop culture

St. Patrick's Day cocktails, inspired by pop culture

Article // March 15, 2013
Read More
'Duck Dynasty' return scores huge ratings after Morrissey protest

'Duck Dynasty' return scores huge ratings after Morrissey protest

Article // February 28, 2013
Read More
Morrissey continues beef with Jimmy Kimmel

Morrissey continues beef with Jimmy Kimmel

Article // February 28, 2013
Read More
Morrissey cancels on Kimmel due to 'Duck Dynasty'

Morrissey cancels on Kimmel due to 'Duck Dynasty'

Article // February 26, 2013
Read More
'Duck Dynasty' finale shatters records, tops broadcast

'Duck Dynasty' finale shatters records, tops broadcast

Article // December 07, 2012
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com