Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
TV
Movies
Music
Books
Theater
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Celebrity
Awards
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close
Explore EW.com
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
Search
Explore
Previous
Explore
What to Watch: Here are the TV shows your favorite celebrities are binge-watching
See what Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, George R.R. Martin, and more couldn't stop watching
Read More
Next
32 of the most shocking performances ever
Long before Madonna kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Jim Morrison was accused of exposing himself onstage — something Lenny Kravitz accidentally did decades later
Read More
Next
Stars who almost played iconic movie roles
Read More
Next
TV
Previous
TV
See all TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
TV Recaps
Movies
Previous
Movies
See all Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Music
Previous
Music
See all Music
Music Reviews
Concerts
Music Festivals
Books
Previous
Books
See all Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Previous
Theater
See all Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Previous
Events
See all Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Awards
Previous
Awards
See all Awards
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow us
Home
Chevron Right
Drunk History
Chevron Right
Drunk History
Share
Drunk History
Most Recent
Inside the hilarious drunken origins of 'Drunk History' with Jack Black and Michael Cera
Inside
Drunk History's
hilarious drunken origins with Jack Black and Michael Cera
Read More
Next
'The Daily Show' turns Trump's Civil War rant into a 'Drunk History' episode
The Daily Show
turns Trump's Civil War rant into a
Drunk History
episode
Read More
Next
'Drunk History': Seth Rogen, Evan Rachel Wood preview 'Frankenstein' episode
Drunk History
: Seth Rogen, Evan Rachel Wood preview bonkers story behind Mary Shelley's
Frankenstein
Read More
Next
Vanessa Hudgens leads an army as Joan of Arc on 'Drunk History'
Vanessa Hudgens leads an army as Joan of Arc on
Drunk History
Read More
Next
Comedy Central renews 'Drunk History' for season 6
Comedy Central renews
Drunk History
for sixth season
Read More
Next
'Drunk History': Watch MLK Jr. convince Nichelle Nichols not to quit 'Star Trek'
Watch Martin Luther King Jr. convince Nichelle Nichols not to quit
Star Trek
on
Drunk History
See the exclusive clip and read Nichols thoughts on the boozy reenactment
Read More
Next
More Drunk History
Tiffany Haddish's 'Drunk History' was as hilarious as you hoped
Tiffany Haddish's
Drunk History
was as hilarious as you hoped
Read More
Next
Mandy Moore, Tiffany Haddish, Alexander Skarsgard to guest on 'Drunk History'
Mandy Moore, Tiffany Haddish, Alexander Skarsgard to guest on
Drunk History
Seth Rogen, Abbi Jacobson, Bob Odenkirk, and David Harbour are also slated to appear in the Comedy Central series
Read More
Next
Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda leave hilarious drunk voicemail in deleted 'Drunk History' scene
Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda leave hilarious drunk voicemail in deleted 'Drunk History' scene
Read More
Next
Comedy Central renews 'Drunk History' for fifth season
Drunk History
renewed for fifth season
Read More
Next
Lin-Manuel Miranda on 'Drunk History': Here are the 6 funniest moments
Lin-Manuel Miranda on Drunk History: Best moments
Read More
Next
Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda get lit for 'Drunk History' Hamilton episode
Lin-Manuel Miranda gets lit for Drunk History Hamilton episode
Read More
Next
Drunk History: Derek Waters previews new season
And not just because of the 'Hamilton' episode
Close
Close
Previous
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jenny Slate narrate Drunk History in new trailer
Lin-Manuel Miranda describes his experience on 'Drunk History'
Alia Shawkat previews the Alexander Hamilton episode of 'Drunk History'
Comic-Con 2016: Lin-Manuel Miranda to revisit Hamilton on Drunk History
‘Drunk History’ video stars Octavia Spencer as Harriet Tubman
Next
All Drunk History
Will Ferrell goes undercover — and under the covers — in 'Drunk History'
Drunk History: Will Ferrell is Roald Dahl in exclusive sneak peek
Article
//
September 21, 2015
Read More
Next
'Drunk History' exclusive: See Maya Rudolph play 'the Godmother of Cocaine'
Drunk History: Maya Rudolph stars as La Madrina alongside Dan Harmon in exclusive clip
Article
//
September 03, 2015
Read More
Next
'Drunk History' season 3 scoop: Will Ferrell as Roald Dahl and more
Drunk History season 3: Will Ferrell as Roald Dahl, Octavia Spencer as Harriet Tubman, and more: Derek Waters interview
Article
//
August 28, 2015
Read More
Next
'Drunk History' taps Octavia Spencer, Maya Rudolph and more for season 3
Comic Con 2015: Drunk History taps Octavia Spencer, Maya Rudolph and more for season 3
Comic-Con
//
July 09, 2015
Read More
Next
Adam Scott, 'Drunk History' co-creator Derek Waters accept their EWwys
Adam Scott, 'Drunk History' co-creator Derek Waters accept their EWwys
Article
//
August 18, 2014
Read More
Next
Comedy Central renews 'Drunk History,' 'Nathan For You'
Comedy Central renews 'Drunk History,' 'Nathan For You'
Article
//
July 25, 2014
Read More
Next
See Patton Oswalt get caned by Johnny Knoxville on 'Drunk History'
See Patton Oswalt get caned by Johnny Knoxville on 'Drunk History'
Article
//
July 23, 2014
Read More
Next
'Drunk History': Derek Waters on 'Weird Al' as Hitler, more brilliance
'Drunk History': Derek Waters on 'Weird Al' as Hitler, more brilliance
Article
//
July 15, 2014
Read More
Next
'Drunk History': David Cross, dozens more celebs to appear in season 2
'Drunk History': David Cross, dozens more celebs to appear in season 2
Article
//
June 03, 2014
Read More
Next
'Drunk History' season finale: Lessons learned from 'Wild West'
'Drunk History' season finale: Lessons learned from 'Wild West'
Article
//
August 28, 2013
Read More
Next
'Drunk History': Lessons learned from 'Nashville'
'Drunk History': Lessons learned from 'Nashville'
Article
//
August 21, 2013
Read More
Next
Drunk History: Dressing the cast as funny versions of famous figures
Drunk History: Dressing the cast as funny versions of famous figures
Article
//
August 20, 2013
Read More
Next
Luke and Owen Wilson play brothers on 'Drunk History: Detroit'
Luke and Owen Wilson play brothers on 'Drunk History: Detroit'
Article
//
August 14, 2013
Read More
Next
'Drunk History': Watch how Coca-Cola was made ... sort of
'Drunk History': Watch how Coca-Cola was made ... sort of
Article
//
July 17, 2013
Read More
Next
Drunk History TV Review
Drunk History TV Review
Article
//
June 28, 2013
Read More
Next
Kristen Wiig plays Patty Hearst on Comedy Central's 'Drunk History' -- FIRST LOOK
Kristen Wiig plays Patty Hearst on Comedy Central's 'Drunk History' -- FIRST LOOK
Article
//
June 21, 2013
Read More
Next
Close
Share options
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Mail
Email
iphone
Send Text Message
© Copyright
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.