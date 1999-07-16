Drop Dead Gorgeous

Most Recent

Denise Richards reveals background actors walked off set during famous 'Drop Dead Gorgeous' scenes

Denise Richards reveals background actors walked off set during famous Drop Dead Gorgeous scenes

Read More
Allison Janney, Ellen Barkin hold most smartest 'Drop Dead Gorgeous' reunion

Allison Janney, Ellen Barkin hold most smartest Drop Dead Gorgeous reunion

Read More
Drop Dead Gorgeous

Drop Dead Gorgeous

Kirstie Alley, Ellen Barkin (1999, New Line, PG-13, 98 mins., also on DVD)
Read More
Parents' Guide

Parents' Guide

Read More
Despite horrific reviews, ''The Haunting'' is No. 1

Despite horrific reviews, ''The Haunting'' is No. 1

However, ''Blair Witch'' could emerge as the long-term horror champ
Read More
Drop Dead Gorgeous

Drop Dead Gorgeous

Read More

More Drop Dead Gorgeous

Denise Richards reveals why she's shedding her sexy image in a new movie

Denise Richards reveals why she's shedding her sexy image in a new movie

The star of ''Drop Dead Gorgeous'' is happy to get down and dirty, but she won't play dumb
Read More
Drop Dead Gorgeous

Drop Dead Gorgeous

Read More

All Drop Dead Gorgeous

Drop Dead Gorgeous

Drop Dead Gorgeous

Article // August 02, 1991
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com