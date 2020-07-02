Dreamgirls

Jennifer Hudson delivered a showstopper in her Dreamgirls audition
Hudson looks back on her Oscar-winning role as Effie White, a decade after the film's debut
Glee alum Amber Riley performs Dreamgirls showstopper at Olivier Awards
The actress performed her signature number 'And I'm Telling You I'm Not Going' on London's Olivier Awards where she won Best Actress in a Musical.
Idols on the big screen
A look at how the aspiring singers fared in flicks like ''From Justin to Kelly'' and ''Dreamgirls''
Musical movies' opening weekend numbers
''Mamma Mia'' made money at the box office, but ''The Producers'' and ''Rent'' didn't do as well
''Dreamgirls'' costar Sharon Leal in ''Soul Men''
The actress joins Samuel L. Jackson and Bernie Mac in the Dimension Films comedy
Before Jennifer Hudson: 11 pop divas' movie debuts
To celebrate Hudson hitting the big screen in ''Dreamgirls,'' take a look back at other singers' first attempts at becoming leading ladies
''Dreamgirls'': The holiday movie on center stage

Twenty-five years after its Broadway debut, Beyonce, Jamie Foxx, and Eddie Murphy give this musical big-screen heat

