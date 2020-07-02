Dr. No

Most Recent

Eunice Gayson, the James Bond franchise's first Bond girl, dies at 90
Ranking the Bond films: Dr. No
See why this 007 adventure is No. 7 on our countdown
Sean Connery's debut as James Bond
The actor showed up as 007 in ''Dr. No'' 28 years ago
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com