Downsizing

Most Recent

Why Hong Chau compared Matt Damon to a 'Game of Thrones' White Walker

Why Hong Chau compared Downsizing costar Matt Damon to a Game of Thrones White Walker

Read More
'Downsizing' wins with deadpan, whimsical satire: EW review

Downsizing wins with deadpan, whimsical satire: EW review

Read More
Hong Chau hopes 'Downsizing' Golden Globe nod will embolden 'underdeveloped' minority characters

Hong Chau hopes Downsizing Golden Globe nod will embolden 'underdeveloped' minority characters

Read More
Jason Sudeikis tells Matt Damon to think small in 'Downsizing' exclusive clip

Jason Sudeikis tells Matt Damon to think small in Downsizing exclusive clip

Read More
'Downsizing' trailer: Matt Damon's world gets bigger as he gets smaller

Downsizing trailer: Matt Damon's world gets bigger as he gets smaller

Read More
Matt Damon gets small in 'Downsizing' trailer

Matt Damon gets small in Downsizing trailer

Alexander Payne directed the small-scale satire
Read More

More Downsizing

Alexander Payne’s 'Downsizing' earns rapturous reviews at Venice Film Festival

Alexander Payne’s Downsizing earns rapturous reviews at Venice Film Festival

First teaser footage from the sci-fi satire also debuts
Read More
Alexander Payne likens 'Downsizing' to 'Black Mirror': It's a 'prism' for our times

Alexander Payne likens Downsizing to Black Mirror: It's a 'prism' for our times

'It takes something inherently absurd, but tells it with utter earnestness,' Oscar-winning director tells EW
Read More
Venice Film Festival lineup launches awards bids for 'mother!,' 'Suburbicon'

Venice Film Festival 2017 lineup launches awards bids for mother!, Suburbicon, and more

Read More
Jane Fonda, Robert Redford to receive lifetime achievement awards at Venice

Jane Fonda, Robert Redford to receive lifetime achievement awards at Venice

Read More
'Mission: Impossible 6' gets a summer 2018 release date

Mission Impossible 6 gets summer 2018 release date

Read More
Kristen Wiig replaces Reese Witherspoon in 'Downsizing'

Downsizing: Kristen Wiig replaces Reese Witherspoon in Alexander Payne film

Read More

All Downsizing

Christoph Waltz joins Matt Damon, Reese Witherspoon in 'Downsizing'

Downsizing: Christoph Waltz joins Matt Damon, Reese Witherspoon in Alexander Payne movie

Article // March 10, 2016
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com