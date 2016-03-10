Top Navigation
Downsizing
Why Hong Chau compared Matt Damon to a 'Game of Thrones' White Walker
Why Hong Chau compared
Downsizing
costar Matt Damon to a
Game of Thrones
White Walker
Read More
Next
'Downsizing' wins with deadpan, whimsical satire: EW review
Downsizing
wins with deadpan, whimsical satire: EW review
Read More
Next
Hong Chau hopes 'Downsizing' Golden Globe nod will embolden 'underdeveloped' minority characters
Hong Chau hopes
Downsizing
Golden Globe nod will embolden 'underdeveloped' minority characters
Read More
Next
Jason Sudeikis tells Matt Damon to think small in 'Downsizing' exclusive clip
Jason Sudeikis tells Matt Damon to think small in
Downsizing
exclusive clip
Read More
Next
'Downsizing' trailer: Matt Damon's world gets bigger as he gets smaller
Downsizing
trailer: Matt Damon's world gets bigger as he gets smaller
Read More
Next
Matt Damon gets small in 'Downsizing' trailer
Matt Damon gets small in
Downsizing
trailer
Alexander Payne directed the small-scale satire
Read More
Next
Alexander Payne’s 'Downsizing' earns rapturous reviews at Venice Film Festival
Alexander Payne’s
Downsizing
earns rapturous reviews at Venice Film Festival
First teaser footage from the sci-fi satire also debuts
Read More
Next
Alexander Payne likens 'Downsizing' to 'Black Mirror': It's a 'prism' for our times
Alexander Payne likens
Downsizing
to
Black Mirror
: It's a 'prism' for our times
'It takes something inherently absurd, but tells it with utter earnestness,' Oscar-winning director tells EW
Read More
Next
Venice Film Festival lineup launches awards bids for 'mother!,' 'Suburbicon'
Venice Film Festival 2017 lineup launches awards bids for
mother!, Suburbicon,
and more
Read More
Next
Jane Fonda, Robert Redford to receive lifetime achievement awards at Venice
Jane Fonda, Robert Redford to receive lifetime achievement awards at Venice
Read More
Next
'Mission: Impossible 6' gets a summer 2018 release date
Mission Impossible 6 gets summer 2018 release date
Read More
Next
Kristen Wiig replaces Reese Witherspoon in 'Downsizing'
Downsizing: Kristen Wiig replaces Reese Witherspoon in Alexander Payne film
Read More
Next
Christoph Waltz joins Matt Damon, Reese Witherspoon in 'Downsizing'
Downsizing: Christoph Waltz joins Matt Damon, Reese Witherspoon in Alexander Payne movie
Article
//
March 10, 2016
Read More
Next
