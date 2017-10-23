Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Most Recent

Why new 'Dora' star Isabela Moner likes to stay natural — except when it comes to her bangs

Why Dora and the Lost City of Gold star Isabela Moner likes to stay natural — except when it comes to her bangs

Beauty Hunter: Isabela Moner
Read More
‘Dora and the Lost City of Gold’ actors talk bringing the iconic cartoon to life

Dora and the Lost City of Gold actors talk bringing the iconic cartoon to life

Read More
Dora the Explorer 'breaks some rules' in new 'Lost City of Gold' trailer

Dora the Explorer 'breaks some rules' in new Lost City of Gold trailer

Read More
Dora and Boots head to the 'Lost City of Gold' in live-action movie trailer

Dora and Boots head to the Lost City of Gold in live-action movie trailer

Read More
'Dora the Explorer' live-action movie posters explore the 'Lost City of Gold'

Dora the Explorer live-action movie posters explore the Lost City of Gold

Read More
Live-action 'Dora the Explorer' is ready for an adventure in first photo

Isabela Moner's live-action Dora the Explorer is ready for an adventure in first photo

Read More

More Dora and the Lost City of Gold

'Dora the Explorer' live-action movie finds its star

Dora the Explorer live-action movie finds its star

The 'Transformers: The Last Knight' actress will play a teenaged Dora
Read More
Michael Bay producing live-action 'Dora the Explorer' movie

Dora the Explorer live-action movie in the works, with Michael Bay producing

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com