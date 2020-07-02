Mars detracts!
With the exception of ''Total Recall,'' Red Planet-themed movies have routinely flopped at the cineplex. Will ''John Carter,'' which is adapted from an Edgar Rice Burroughs novel called ''A Princess of Mars,'' have better luck than its predecessors?
''Saw II'' will carve out the top spot
Dave Karger's online-only prediction: Expect the horror sequel to make about $21 million, with the new ''Zorro'' on its heels
''Doom'' will kill the competition
Dave Karger's online-only prediction: Expect The Rock's videogame-based flick to outdraw Charlize Theron's Oscar bait