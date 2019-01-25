Top Navigation
Home
Doom Patrol (TV series)
Doom Patrol (TV series)
Doom Patrol (TV series)
'Doom Patrol' showrunner teases how season 2 explores 'generational family trauma'
Doom Patrol
showrunner teases how season 2 explores 'generational family trauma'
Diane Guerrero explains what 'Doom Patrol' craziness can tell us about our own lives
Diane Guerrero explains what
Doom Patrol
craziness can tell us about our lives
'Doom Patrol' season 2 trailer reintroduces the world's weirdest superhero team
Doom Patrol
season 2 trailer reintroduces the world's weirdest superhero team
Dorothy Spinner arrives, Mark Sheppard returns in 'Doom Patrol' season 2 photos
Dorothy Spinner arrives, Mark Sheppard returns in
Doom Patrol
season 2 first look photos
See Brendan Fraser reunite with his lost daughter in 'Doom Patrol' deleted scene
See Brendan Fraser reunite with his lost daughter in
Doom Patrol
deleted scene
'Doom Patrol' somehow gets even weirder in exclusive gag reel
Doom Patrol
somehow gets even weirder in exclusive gag reel
'Doom Patrol' season 2 announced at Comic-Con for 2020 premiere
Doom Patrol
season 2 announced at Comic-Con for 2020 premiere
'Doom Patrol' showrunner talks season 2 possibilities and what he learned from 'Supernatural'
Doom Patrol
showrunner Jeremy Carver talks season 2 possibilities and what he learned from
Supernatural
5 reasons you should be watching 'Doom Patrol,' the strangest superhero show on TV
5 reasons you should be watching
Doom Patrol
, the strangest superhero show on TV
'Doom Patrol' star Diane Guerrero on what it's like playing a character with 64 personalities
Doom Patrol
star Diane Guerrero on what it's like playing a character with 64 personalities
'Supernatural' reunion: Mark Sheppard to appear on Jeremy Carver's 'Doom Patrol'
Supernatural
reunion: Mark Sheppard to appear on Jeremy Carver's
Doom Patrol
'Doom Patrol' recap: The only way is through the donkey
Doom Patrol
recap: The only way is through the donkey
Doom Patrol
series premiere recap: Meet the class weirdoes
Umbrella Academy
and
Doom Patrol
, reviewed and pondered
Exclusive: Watch the body-horror-filled opening credits of
Doom Patrol
Meet Brendan Fraser's Robotman in exclusive new
Doom Patrol
teaser
Doom Patrol
: Everything we know about DC Universe's next live-action series
DC's
Doom Patrol
series upgrades
The First Purge
star to Cyborg
DC Universe's 'Doom Patrol' casts 'OITNB' alum as Crazy Jane
DC Universe's
Doom Patrol
casts
OITNB
alum as Crazy Jane
'Doom Patrol' live-action TV series announced for DC's streaming service
Doom Patrol
live-action TV series announced for DC's streaming service
