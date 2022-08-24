Watch Harry Styles kiss Nick Kroll during Don't Worry Darling's Venice standing ovation
They even wore matching blue suits.
Don't Worry Darling Venice press conference halts Shia LaBeouf reporter question
Director Olivia Wilde when asked about Florence Pugh: "The internet feeds itself. I don't need to contribute, I think it's significantly well-nourished."
Everything (we think) we know about all the Don't Worry Darling behind-the-scenes drama
A brief guide on the off-camera goings-on of Olivia Wilde's new film starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles.
Florence Pugh to miss the Don't Worry Darling press conference in Venice, will walk the carpet
The most dramatic (behind-the-scenes) movie of the year gets another plot point, thanks to 'Dune: Part Two.'
Chris Pine's Don't Worry Darling character was inspired by Jordan Peterson, 'hero to the incel community'
"We based that character on this insane man," director Olivia Wilde revealed in a new interview.
Shia LaBeouf says Olivia Wilde didn't fire him from Don't Worry Darling: 'I quit'
'You and I both know the reasons for my exit,' LaBeouf said in response to Wilde's claim that he was dropped from the movie due to his 'combative energy.'