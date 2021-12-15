Don't Look Up (2021 movie)

Most Recent

How Meryl Streep became the U.S. president in Don't Look Up
Writer-director Adam McKay talks about a crucial Oval Office-set sequence from his Netflix comedy.
Leonardo DiCaprio jumped into a frozen lake to save his dog while filming Don't Look Up
Don't Look Up star Meryl Streep temporarily 'forgot how to act' after lockdown
Triple Oscar-winner says she "lost it" while shooting Don't Look Up during the pandemic.
Don't Look Up review: The sky is falling in Adam McKay's starry, silly disaster flick
The world ends not with a bang, but a DiCaprio.
Jennifer Lawrence just realized Meryl Streep thought her costars were insulting her by calling her a GOAT
Jennifer Lawrence admitted that a well-meaning compliment to Meryl Streep wasn't properly understood.
Jennifer Lawrence got stoned to play Don't Look Up character: 'Everybody was f---ing with me'
'Don't Look Up'? More like 'Do Toke Up.'
Advertisement

More Don't Look Up (2021 movie)

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence team up to stop an apocalypse in first look at Adam McKay's Don't Look Up
The star-studded cast of the Netflix comedy includes Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Jonah Hill, and Rob Morgan.
Jennifer Lawrence injured on set of Netflix film Don't Look Up
Production was suspended Friday as a result of the incident.
Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, and many more stars board Adam McKay's Netflix film
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com