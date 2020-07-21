Comparing ''Pride & Prejudice'' and ''Domino''
We look at the similarities between the two Keira Knightley filmsRead More
''The Fog'' wins a sluggish weekend
Dave Karger's online-only wrapup: The Tom Welling-Maggie Grace horror flick takes the top spot, but with the lowest No. 1 total in a yearRead More
''The Fog'' should clear the No. 1 spot at the box office
Dave Karger's online-only prediction: Thanks to a cast that includes Tom Welling and Maggie Grace, ''Fog'' should beat out ''Wallace & Gromit'' and ''In Her Shoes''Read More
The making of ''Domino''
Director Tony Scott talks about his new film about the model turned bounty hunterRead More