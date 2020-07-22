Domestic Disturbance

Most Recent

Domestic Disturbance

Domestic Disturbance

Read More
''Monsters'' will stomp to No. 1 again

''Monsters'' will stomp to No. 1 again

But Gwyneth Paltrow and Jack Black should draw crowds to ''Shallow Hal''
Read More
''Harry Potter'' should make the most money ever

''Harry Potter'' should make the most money ever

Watch out, ''Jurassic Park'' ? this Brit kiddo could earn a magical $80 million
Read More
''Monsters, Inc.'' will scare up big ticket sales

''Monsters, Inc.'' will scare up big ticket sales

The animated family comedy from the ''Toy Story'' producers should outdo Jet Li
Read More
''Harry Potter'' earns a record $90.3 million

''Harry Potter'' earns a record $90.3 million

The young wizard's magical performance hindered ''Monsters'' and ''Hal''
Read More
Domestic Disturbance

Domestic Disturbance

Read More

More Domestic Disturbance

''Monsters, Inc.'' holds on to the top spot

''Monsters, Inc.'' holds on to the top spot

''Shallow Hal'''s 23.3 million may not be huge, but it's enough to place the Paltrow-in-a-fat-suit romantic comedy in second
Read More
Domestic Disturbance

Domestic Disturbance

Read More
''Monsters, Inc.'' tops the box office

''Monsters, Inc.'' tops the box office

Read More
Domestic Disturbance

Domestic Disturbance

Read More
J. Lo earns her wings at Columbia

J. Lo earns her wings at Columbia

Read More
Steve Buscemi is knifed; Vince Vaughn is maced

Steve Buscemi is knifed; Vince Vaughn is maced

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com