Dollhouse

Most Recent

'Dollhouse' and 'One Tree Hill' alums join 'Agent Carter'

'Dollhouse' and 'One Tree Hill' alums join 'Agent Carter'

Read More
'Torchwood' Exclusive: 'Dollhouse,' 'Greek, 'One Tree Hill' stars eye key roles

'Torchwood' Exclusive: 'Dollhouse,' 'Greek, 'One Tree Hill' stars eye key roles

Read More
'Dollhouse' exclusive: Eliza Dushku's BF Rick Fox moves in!

'Dollhouse' exclusive: Eliza Dushku's BF Rick Fox moves in!

Read More
'Dollhouse' canceled: Are we peeved or pleased by this development?

'Dollhouse' canceled: Are we peeved or pleased by this development?

Read More
This just in: 'Dollhouse' axed

This just in: 'Dollhouse' axed

Read More
Exclusive: Fox to bench 'Dollhouse' during sweeps

Exclusive: Fox to bench 'Dollhouse' during sweeps

Read More

More Dollhouse

'Glee' exclusive: Joss Whedon to direct!

'Glee' exclusive: Joss Whedon to direct!

Read More
'Dollhouse' recap: Momma's got a brand new bag of crazy

'Dollhouse' recap: Momma's got a brand new bag of crazy

Read More
Fox launches 'Dollhouse' desktop app

Fox launches 'Dollhouse' desktop app

Read More
Television behind the scenes

Television behind the scenes

Read More
'Dollhouse' premiere: Lies within lies and hot geek-chic sex

'Dollhouse' premiere: Lies within lies and hot geek-chic sex

Read More
'Dollhouse' and 'FNL' scoop: Look who's returning!

'Dollhouse' and 'FNL' scoop: Look who's returning!

Read More

Exclusive: Ray Wise moves into 'Dollhouse'

All Dollhouse

Breaking: 'Dollhouse' recruits 'Battlestar' vet

Breaking: 'Dollhouse' recruits 'Battlestar' vet

Article // July 27, 2009
Read More
'Dollhouse' scoop: Amy Acker to return

'Dollhouse' scoop: Amy Acker to return

Comic-Con // July 24, 2009
Read More
Dollhouse: Season One (2009)

Dollhouse: Season One (2009)

Article // July 24, 2009
Read More
'Dollhouse' exclusive: Joss Whedon talks about EW's 'Epitaph One' first-look images

'Dollhouse' exclusive: Joss Whedon talks about EW's 'Epitaph One' first-look images

Article // July 10, 2009
Read More
This just in: 'House' returns Sept. 21

This just in: 'House' returns Sept. 21

Article // June 15, 2009
Read More
'Dollhouse' exclusive: Alpha breaks his silence!

'Dollhouse' exclusive: Alpha breaks his silence!

Article // May 02, 2009
Read More
Style hunter: You liked it? Here's how to get it!

Style hunter: You liked it? Here's how to get it!

Article // April 10, 2009
Read More
Dollhouse

Dollhouse

Article // February 04, 2009
Read More
TV show trailers

TV show trailers

Article // January 02, 2009
Read More
Exclusive 'Dollhouse' video: Watch Eliza Dushku's memories vanish!

Exclusive 'Dollhouse' video: Watch Eliza Dushku's memories vanish!

Article // December 21, 2008
Read More
The latest news from Hollywood

The latest news from Hollywood

Article // September 19, 2008
Read More
Joss Whedon reshooting 'Dollhouse' pilot

Joss Whedon reshooting 'Dollhouse' pilot

Article // July 23, 2008
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com