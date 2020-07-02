Most Recent
EW talks to the unconventional director, Lars von Trier
The Dogville director makes no aplogies for his quirks, criticisms, or contempt Read More
Newcomer Howard replaces Nicole Kidman in sequel
Ron Howard's daughter Bryce is in talks to take on Kidman's role in Lars von Trier's follow-up to ''Dogville'' Read More
More Dogville
Nicole Kidman drops out of another film
For the second time this week, she cites a scheduling conflict in quitting Lars von Trier's ''Dogville'' sequels
Share & More
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.