Doctor Who-palooza: EW spends time with Jodie Whittaker, Matt Smith, and David Tennant

Check out this summit with a trio of Time Lords.
First look at Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious #1 comic

Title is part of multi-platform Doctor Who saga.
Doctor Who star Mandip Gill confirms next holiday episode has been shot: 'We were lucky'

Read a new Doctor Who story by Steven Moffat

Former executive producer has penned fresh adventure for time traveler.
Jodie Whittaker's Doctor Who time traveler urges people to 'be kind' and 'listen to science'

Time Lord offers reassuring words in wake of coronavirus.
Doctor Who season finale recap: The Timeless Child, revealed

The Doctor faces her past in a shocking finale that rewrites Whovian history.
Doctor Who star Sacha Dhawan teases 'incredibly emotional' season finale

The actor is playing the notorious villain the Master on the time-travel show.
Doctor Who recap: Cyberman showdown

Jodie Whittaker is humanity's last hope in Doctor Who finale clip

Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall confirms he'll be back for a third season

Doctor Who boss says season finale will leave fans 'wrung-out' and 'open-mouthed'

Doctor Who recap: The modern Prometheus

Doctor Who recap: Not-so-sweet dreams

Doctor Who recap: Worst vacation ever?

Recaps // January 12, 2020
Doctor Who boss says show is coming back 'with a bang' — but without Daleks!

TV // December 31, 2019
New Doctor Who season to premiere on New Year's Day — watch the trailer

TV // December 03, 2019
Doctor Who trailer teases return of the dreaded Cybermen

TV // November 23, 2019
Doctor Who season 12 premiere guest stars announced

TV // November 20, 2019
Every episode of Doctor Who and the original The Office are coming to HBO Max

TV // August 19, 2019
Former Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat has a Weeping Angel in his garden

TV // July 08, 2019
Doctor Who: Jodie Whittaker faces a familiar monster in new season's first image

TV // May 21, 2019
Stacey Abrams watched Doctor Who before State of the Union response

TV // February 08, 2019
Doctor Who is back in production

TV // January 23, 2019
Doctor Who recap: The Doctor faces her deadliest foe in a delightful New Year's special

Recaps // January 01, 2019
Doctor Who teaser reveals identity of New Year's Day episode monster

TV // December 25, 2018
Doctor Who star teases 'dark' and 'explosive' New Year's Day special episode

TV // December 20, 2018
Doctor Who recap: An old foe returns in a solid but underwhelming season finale

Recaps // December 11, 2018
Jodie Whittaker will definitely return for next season of Doctor Who

TV // December 09, 2018
Doctor Who New Year's special trailer teases showdown with 'most dangerous creature in the universe'

TV // December 09, 2018
Doctor Who recap: Mirror mirror, on the wall

Recaps // December 02, 2018
Jodie Whittaker responds to 'nine cries for help' in new Doctor Who teaser

TV // December 02, 2018
Doctor Who recap: Which witch?

Recaps // November 25, 2018
Doctor Who trailer asks, 'What's got you so scared?'

TV // November 25, 2018
Doctor Who star Tom Baker to publish novelization of shelved Time Lord movie

TV // November 26, 2018
Doctor Who recap: Special delivery

Recaps // November 18, 2018
See Jodie Whittaker surprise a young Doctor Who fan who has cystic fibrosis

TV // November 18, 2018
See Jodie Whittaker's time traveler get a new fez in Doctor Who clip

TV // November 16, 2018
Doctor Who exclusive images tease Broadchurch reunion

TV // November 16, 2018
Read More
