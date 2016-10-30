Top Navigation
Doctor Strange
Most Recent
'Doctor Strange' star Benedict Cumberbatch saves mugging victim in London
Doctor Strange
star Benedict Cumberbatch saves mugging victim in London
Marvel Movie Club: 4 things to remember about 'Doctor Strange'
Marvel Movie Club: 4 things to remember about
Doctor Strange
What to remember about 'Doctor Strange' before seeing 'Thor: Ragnarok'
What to remember about
Doctor Strange
before seeing
Thor: Ragnarok
'Doctor Strange' Honest Trailer picks apart Marvel's 'Iron Man on weed'
Doctor Strange
Honest Trailer picks apart Marvel's 'Iron Man on weed'
"It's like 'Iron Man,' but -- actually that's it! It's pretty much just like 'Iron Man.'"
'Doctor Strange' director doesn't know when sequel will shoot
Doctor Strange
director does not know when sequel will shoot
'Doctor Strange' director praises visual effects team for Oscar nomination
Doctor Strange
director praises visual effects team for Oscar-nominated work
More Doctor Strange
Margaret Cho on Tilda Swinton exchange: 'My emails stand on their own'
Margaret Cho on Tilda Swinton conversation: Emails stand on their own
The two performers discussed whitewashing in Marvel's 'Doctor Strange'
Disney notches its best box office year on record
Disney notches its best box office year on record
The studio crossed the $2.308.4 billion mark in North America on Saturday
Box office: 'Doctor Strange' repeats at No. 1
Box office: Doctor Strange repeats, Arrival invades with solid debut
Box office preview: 'Doctor Strange' to fend off 'Arrival' for top spot
Box office predictions: Doctor Strange to fend off Arrival
Box office: 'Doctor Strange' reigns supreme with $85 million
Weekend box office: Doctor Strange reigns supreme with $85 million
'Doctor Strange': What the post-credits scenes mean
Doctor Strange: What the post-credits scenes mean
Doctor Strange spoilers: Secrets and Easter eggs from the new Marvel movie
Warning: Spoilers ahead
Warning: Spoilers ahead
Doctor Strange to top box office in new predictions
EW Must List: Doctor Strange, The Crown, Charli XCX, more
SNL: Benedict Cumberbatch channels Doctor Strange in promo video
EW Critical Mass: Doctor Strange movie reviews
Doctor Strange: Rachel McAdams learned how to stitch wounds for role
All Doctor Strange
Doctor Strange box office: Marvel film debuts to $87.7 million worldwide
October 30, 2016
Doctor Strange box office: Marvel film debuts to $87.7 million worldwide
Article
//
October 30, 2016
Doctor Strange gets Lego makeover in exclusive poster
October 26, 2016
Doctor Strange gets Lego makeover in exclusive poster
Article
//
October 26, 2016
Tilda Swinton's kids worked on Doctor Strange
October 19, 2016
Tilda Swinton's kids worked on
Doctor Strange
Article
//
October 19, 2016
Benedict Cumberbatch and Tilda Swinton talk Doctor Strange over Jenga
October 19, 2016
Benedict Cumberbatch and Tilda Swinton talk Doctor Strange over Jenga
Article
//
October 19, 2016
Doctor Strange: General Hospital awkwardly name-drops Marvel movie
October 18, 2016
Doctor Strange: General Hospital awkwardly name-drops Marvel movie
Article
//
October 18, 2016
Doctor Strange: Listen to Michael Giacchino's end credits score
October 18, 2016
Doctor Strange: Listen to Michael Giacchino's end credits score
Article
//
October 18, 2016
This Week's Cover: Getting weird with Doctor Strange
October 12, 2016
This Week's Cover: Getting weird with
Doctor Strange
Movies
//
October 12, 2016
Benedict Cumberbatch does a magic trick
October 04, 2016
Benedict Cumberbatch does a magic trick
Article
//
October 04, 2016
'Doctor Strange' sneak peek coming to Disney Parks
Doctor Strange: Marvel movie giving Disney Parks visitors a sneak peek
Article
//
September 17, 2016
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will cross over with Doctor Strange
September 16, 2016
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will cross over with Doctor Strange
Article
//
September 16, 2016
Marvel's Doctor Strange to screen at EW PopFest
September 06, 2016
Marvel's Doctor Strange to screen at EW PopFest
Article
//
September 06, 2016
Benedict Cumberbatch surprises fans waiting in line at Comic-Con
July 23, 2016
Benedict Cumberbatch surprises fans waiting in line at Comic-Con
Comic-Con
//
July 23, 2016
Doctor Strange first look: Benedict Cumberbatch casts a spell in EW
December 28, 2015
Doctor Strange first look: Benedict Cumberbatch casts a spell in EW
Article
//
December 28, 2015
Doctor Strange: Rachel McAdams joins Benedict Cumberbatch in Marvel movie
September 14, 2015
Doctor Strange: Rachel McAdams joins Benedict Cumberbatch in Marvel movie
Article
//
September 14, 2015
Who could Chiwetel Ejiofor play in 'Doctor Strange'?
January 23, 2015
Who could Chiwetel Ejiofor play in 'Doctor Strange'?
Article
//
January 23, 2015
4 reasons why Benedict Cumberbatch is a perfect Doctor Strange
December 05, 2014
4 reasons why Benedict Cumberbatch is a perfect Doctor Strange
Article
//
December 05, 2014
Benedict Cumberbatch in talks to play Doctor Strange
October 27, 2014
Benedict Cumberbatch in talks to play Doctor Strange
Article
//
October 27, 2014
Joaquin Phoenix out as Marvel's 'Doctor Strange'
October 02, 2014
Joaquin Phoenix out as Marvel's 'Doctor Strange'
Article
//
October 02, 2014
Is Joaquin Phoenix the prescription for Marvel's 'Doctor Strange'?
August 28, 2014
Is Joaquin Phoenix the prescription for Marvel's 'Doctor Strange'?
Article
//
August 28, 2014
'Prometheus' writer in talks for Marvel's 'Doctor Strange'
June 19, 2014
'Prometheus' writer in talks for Marvel's 'Doctor Strange'
Article
//
June 19, 2014
