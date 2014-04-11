Top Navigation
Most Recent
'Divergent' author Veronica Roth announces epilogue to series
Divergent author Veronica Roth announces epilogue to series
Miles Teller not sure if he'll be in the 'Divergent' TV movie
Miles Teller not sure if he'll be in the
Divergent
TV movie
Robert Schwentke drops out as director of final 'Divergent' film, 'Ascendant'
Divergent Series: Ascendant loses director Robert Schwentke
Lionsgate pushes back release dates for 'Power Rangers,' 'Ascendant'
Lionsgate pushes back release dates for Power Rangers, Ascendant
Lionsgate could open 'Hunger Games' theme park, among others
Lionsgate theme parks: Hunger Games, Divergent planned
'Insurgent': New photos and scoop (People exclusive)
New 'Insurgent' photos of Shailene Woodley, Theo James
More Divergent
On the Books: 'Divergent' author Veronica Roth signs two-book deal with HarperCollins
Veronica Roth signs book deal with HarperCollins
Watch Shailene Woodley fight Shailene Woodley in 'Insurgent' trailer
Watch Shailene Woodley fight Shailene Woodley in 'Insurgent' trailer
See the next 'Insurgent' 3-D interactive character poster
See the next 'Insurgent' 3-D interactive character poster
Miles Teller says his 'Divergent' role made him feel 'dead inside'
Miles Teller says his 'Divergent' role made him feel 'dead inside'
Funny or Die spoofs 'Divergent' with Michelle Obama, Chloe Moretz
Funny or Die spoofs 'Divergent' with Michelle Obama, Chloe Moretz
See an eye-opening deleted scene from 'Divergent'
See an eye-opening deleted scene from 'Divergent'
Honest Trailer confuses 'Divergent' for 'The Hunger Games'
On the Books: John Green, Veronica Roth have bestselling books of 2014
Hey grown-ups: should you be embarrassed to read YA books?
'Insurgent': Daniel Dae Kim joins cast
Naomi Watts joins 'Insurgent' -- REPORT
Shailene Woodley talks 'Allegiant' split decision
All Divergent
'Allegiant' as two films: This decision may hurt Veronica Roth's work
'Allegiant' as two films: This decision may hurt Veronica Roth's work
April 11, 2014
Divergent
Divergent
April 10, 2014
On The Books: A Divergent-themed Summer Camp
On The Books: A Divergent-themed Summer Camp
April 03, 2014
'Divergent' stars Theo James and Shailene Woodley talk first meeting
'Divergent' stars Theo James and Shailene Woodley talk first meeting
April 03, 2014
Ellie Goulding, Zedd will perform at MTV Movie Awards
Ellie Goulding, Zedd will perform at MTV Movie Awards
April 01, 2014
Box office report: 'Noah' wreaks havoc on its competitors
Box office report: 'Noah' wreaks havoc on its competitors
March 30, 2014
Box office update: 'Noah' floats with $15.2 million on Friday
Box office update: 'Noah' floats with $15.2 million on Friday
March 29, 2014
Shailene Woodley's post-'Divergent' madness, 'Fault in Our Stars' love
Shailene Woodley's post-'Divergent' madness, 'Fault in Our Stars' love
March 27, 2014
'Divergent' worked. Now what?
'Divergent' worked. Now what?
March 25, 2014
'Divergent' scores: What does that mean for 'Allegiant' ending?
'Divergent' scores: What does that mean for 'Allegiant' ending?
March 24, 2014
Box office report: 'Divergent' heads straight for $56 million win
Box office report: 'Divergent' heads straight for $56 million win
March 23, 2014
'Divergent': Did it get trashed for coming after 'The Hunger Games'?
'Divergent': Did it get trashed for coming after 'The Hunger Games'?
March 22, 2014
Box office update: 'Divergent' earns $22.8 million on Friday
Box office update: 'Divergent' earns $22.8 million on Friday
March 22, 2014
'Divergent': The reviews are in...
'Divergent': The reviews are in...
March 21, 2014
'Divergent': Theo James and Shailene Woodley talk pushups, injuries
'Divergent': Theo James and Shailene Woodley talk pushups, injuries
March 21, 2014
'Divergent' director explains why he won't return for sequel
'Divergent' director explains why he won't return for sequel
March 21, 2014
Box office preview: 'Divergent' faces off against 'Muppets Most Wanted'
Box office preview: 'Divergent' faces off against 'Muppets Most Wanted'
March 20, 2014
Shailene Woodley, more strut their stuff at 'Divergent' premiere
Shailene Woodley, more strut their stuff at 'Divergent' premiere
March 19, 2014
The best of Shailene Woodley's nature-centric wisdom
The best of Shailene Woodley's nature-centric wisdom
March 17, 2014
'Divergent' star Theo James surprises fans at the Alamo Drafthouse
'Divergent' star Theo James surprises fans at the Alamo Drafthouse
March 13, 2014
Kate Winslet talks shooting 'Divergent' scenes after giving birth
Kate Winslet talks shooting 'Divergent' scenes after giving birth
March 03, 2014
Diverge & Conquer
Diverge & Conquer
February 28, 2014
'Divergent': Tris' fear landscape
'Divergent': Tris' fear landscape
February 26, 2014
'Divergent' soundtrack: Hear Ellie Goulding's 'Beating Heart' here
'Divergent' soundtrack: Hear Ellie Goulding's 'Beating Heart' here
February 24, 2014
'Divergent' clip: Kate Winslet vs. Shailene Woodley
'Divergent' clip: Kate Winslet vs. Shailene Woodley
February 14, 2014
