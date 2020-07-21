Dieter

Most Recent

A peek at the ''Dieter'' script

A peek at the ''Dieter'' script

A look at the November 1999 draft of Mike Myers' troubled film
Read More
Linda Richman speaks

Linda Richman speaks

Though he once parodied her on ''SNL,'' Mike Myers' mother-in-law scomes to the ''Dieter'' writer's defense
Read More
The ''Dieter'' Principle

The ''Dieter'' Principle

Mike Myers, Ron Howard, Brian Grazer, and Universal execs go to war over the writing of ''Dieter''
Read More
''Sprockets'' film cut short

''Sprockets'' film cut short

Mike Myers has backed out of the planned ''SNL'' film
Read More
Mike Myers is sued by Universal

Mike Myers is sued by Universal

Plus, Eminem, Enrique Iglesias, Britney Spears, George Harrison, Blink 182, and more
Read More
''SNL'' movie script casts David Hasselhoff as the villain

''SNL'' movie script casts David Hasselhoff as the villain

Mike Myers' ''Dieter'' may snag the ''Baywatch'' actor to play himself
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com