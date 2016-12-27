Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
TV
Movies
Music
Books
Theater
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Celebrity
Awards
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close
Explore EW.com
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
Search
Explore
Previous
Explore
What to Watch: Here are the TV shows your favorite celebrities are binge-watching
See what Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, George R.R. Martin, and more couldn't stop watching
Read More
Next
32 of the most shocking performances ever
Long before Madonna kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Jim Morrison was accused of exposing himself onstage — something Lenny Kravitz accidentally did decades later
Read More
Next
Stars who almost played iconic movie roles
Read More
Next
TV
Previous
TV
See all TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
TV Recaps
Movies
Previous
Movies
See all Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Music
Previous
Music
See all Music
Music Reviews
Concerts
Music Festivals
Books
Previous
Books
See all Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Previous
Theater
See all Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Previous
Events
See all Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Awards
Previous
Awards
See all Awards
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow us
Home
Chevron Right
Die Hard
Chevron Right
Die Hard
Share
Die Hard
Most Recent
13 classic holiday films to watch with their modern Christmas counterparts
13 classic holiday films to watch with their modern Christmas counterparts
Read More
Next
5 fun facts about 'Die Hard' from Netflix's 'The Movies That Made Us'
5 fun facts about
Die Hard
from Netflix's
The Movies That Made Us
Read More
Next
NYPD and LAPD both agree 'Die Hard' is a Christmas movie
NYPD and LAPD both agree
Die Hard
is a Christmas movie: 'Yippie Ki Yay and Ho Ho Ho'
Read More
Next
'Die Hard' gets remixed as 'The Greatest Christmas Story' ever told
Die Hard
gets remixed as 'The Greatest Christmas Story' ever told
Read More
Next
'Die Hard' returning to theaters for 30th anniversary
Die Hard
returning to theaters for 30th anniversary
The screenings are set for November, just in time to get in the Christmas spirit
Read More
Next
See the moment Patton Oswalt realizes 'Star Wars' and 'Die Hard' are the same movie
See the moment Patton Oswalt realizes
Star Wars
and
Die Hard
are the same movie
Read More
Next
More Die Hard
'Die Hard' screenwriter settles the Christmas movie debate once and for all
Die Hard
screenwriter settles the Christmas movie debate once and for all
Read More
Next
'Die Hard' screenwriter explains that pesky plot hole
Die Hard
screenwriter explains that pesky plot hole
Yippee-ki-yay mother plot holes!
Read More
Next
'Titanic,' 'Die Hard,' 'The Goonies' enter National Film Registry
Titanic, Die Hard, The Goonies
enter National Film Registry
Read More
Next
'Die Hard' video explains differences between film and the book it’s based on
Die Hard
video explains differences between film and the book it’s based on
Read More
Next
'Die Hard' honest trailer tackles the 'greatest Christmas movie ever made'
Die Hard Honest Trailer: Bruce Willis Christmas movie actioner praised by video comedy series
Read More
Next
'Die Hard' prequel: Who should play young John McClane?
Die Hard prequel: Who should play young John McClane?
Read More
Next
'The Santa Clause' and 10 more surprisingly dark Christmas films
Close
Close
Previous
Bruce Willis hosts 'SNL' with musical guest Katy Perry: Discuss!
'Avengers' villain Tom Hiddleston
''Die Hard'' is one of the best anti-Christmas DVDs
Alan Rickman: Villain
A holiday video gift guide
Next
Close
Share options
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Mail
Email
iphone
Send Text Message
© Copyright
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.