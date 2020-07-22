Die Hard With a Vengeance

'Die Hard With A Vengeance' is 20 years old, so let's solve that math problem again

Hollywood feuds

From Shannen Doherty and Molly Ringwald to Ted Turner and Rupert Murdoch, a look at celebrities who just can't get along
Titling Movie Sequels

Behind the art of dropping a digit
Led by 'Die Hard with a Vengeance,' Villains Are Back in the Big Apple

The Battery's up in ''Die Hard with a Vengeance'' -- but it's not the first time movie villains have wormed their way into the Big Apple
Sam Phillips moves into films

The Christian singer-turned-sultry alterna-rock dive has a role in ''Die Hard With a Vengeance''
Flashes

News and notes on 'French Kiss', 'The Cure', and 'Die Hard With a Vengeance'
Die Hard With a Vengeance

Samuel L. Jackson slays the competition

The actor talks about life after "Pulp Fiction" and how he's keeping busy
