Follow us
Home
Chevron Right
Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin Eve with Ryan Seacrest
Chevron Right
Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin Eve with Ryan Seacrest
Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin Eve with Ryan Seacrest
Most Recent
Watch Barbara Walters say 'this is 2020' over the years to ring in new decade
Watch Barbara Walters say 'this is 2020' over the years to ring in the new decade
Read More
Next
A handy guide to all of the New Year's Eve countdown specials
A handy guide to all of the New Year's Eve countdown specials
Read More
Next
Idina Menzel to perform on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve'
Idina Menzel to perform on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve'
Read More
Next
One Direction, Meghan Trainor to play 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'
One Direction, Meghan Trainor to play 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'
Read More
Next
Taylor Swift will welcome 2015 on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin Eve'
Taylor Swift will welcome 2015 on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin Eve'
Read More
Next
Billy Joel joins 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'
Billy Joel joins 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'
Read More
Next
Miley Cyrus to perform in Times Square for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest
Miley Cyrus to perform in Times Square for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest
December 12, 2013
Read More
Next
