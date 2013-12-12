Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin Eve with Ryan Seacrest

Most Recent

Watch Barbara Walters say 'this is 2020' over the years to ring in new decade

Watch Barbara Walters say 'this is 2020' over the years to ring in the new decade  

Read More
A handy guide to all of the New Year's Eve countdown specials

A handy guide to all of the New Year's Eve countdown specials

Read More
Idina Menzel to perform on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve'

Idina Menzel to perform on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve'

Read More
One Direction, Meghan Trainor to play 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'

One Direction, Meghan Trainor to play 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'

Read More
Taylor Swift will welcome 2015 on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin Eve'

Taylor Swift will welcome 2015 on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin Eve'

Read More
Billy Joel joins 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'

Billy Joel joins 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'

Read More

All Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin Eve with Ryan Seacrest

Miley Cyrus to perform in Times Square for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest

Miley Cyrus to perform in Times Square for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest

Article // December 12, 2013
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com