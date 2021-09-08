Dexter: New Blood (TV series)

Jennifer Carpenter on returning for Dexter: New Blood: 'I wanted to come back and haunt him'
The Dexter star opens up about saying goodbye to Debra in the 2013 series finale and what fans can expect to see from her now.
Michael C. Hall shares the 4 Dexter episodes you should binge before New Blood
Out of eight seasons on Showtime, here are four episodes that still resonate with the actor
Meet Jack Alcott, the young actor who plays Dexter's long-lost son
The last we saw Harrison, his father was abandoning him in the 2013 series finale. Boo!
Michael C. Hall admits the polarizing Dexter finale made them want to revive the drama
'A big part of our motivation is to definitively answer the question of what happened to this guy,' says the actor
Dexter revival gets premiere date, drops trailer during Comic-Con panel
Everything we learned about the return of everyone's favorite TV serial killer.
Jennifer Carpenter joins Dexter revival
EW has confirmed Jennifer Carpenter will return to Showtime's 'Dexter' revival series.