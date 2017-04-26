Designated Survivor

Kiefer Sutherland returns to TV in this ABC political drama. The 2016 new fall show follows his rise to president when all other cabinet members tragically die. Natascha McElhone, Italia Ricci, Adan Canto, Kal Penn, and Maggie Q also star.

Most Recent

Why the virus story line on Netflix's Designated Survivor was too heavy for ABC
Netflix cancels Designated Survivor and Tuca & Bertie
First footage of ER alum Anthony Edwards on season 3 of Designated Survivor
Designated Survivor has been resuscitated by Netflix
ABC cancels Quantico, Designated Survivor
Designated Survivor recap: 'Suckers'
Do you feel like a sucker?
Advertisement

More Designated Survivor

Designated Survivor recap: 'Equilibrium'
Mamas, don't let your babies grow up to be First Ladies who are gonna get you arrested
Designated Survivor recap: 'Outbreak'
I had a little bird; its name was Enza. Opened the window and in flew racism. Wait, that's not the rhyme...
Designated Survivor recap: 'Sting of the Tail'
Designated Survivor premiere recap: 'One Year In'
Designated Survivor: Kiefer Sutherland teases 'cerebral' season 2
Designated Survivor's season 1 ending was altered: 'It was too close to home'
Designated Survivor: Virginia Madsen says she's not returning for season 2

The actress broke the news to fans on Twitter

All Designated Survivor

Designated Survivor recap: 'Lazarus'
Recaps // April 26, 2017
Designated Survivor recap: 'The Ninth Seat'
Recaps // April 19, 2017
Designated Survivor government leaders can't agree ... again
TV // April 19, 2017
Designated Survivor recap: 'Party Lines'
Recaps // April 12, 2017
Designated Survivor recap: 'One Hundred Days'
Recaps // April 05, 2017
Designated Survivor recap: 'Commander-in-Chief'
Recaps // March 29, 2017
Designated Survivor recap: 'Backfire'
Recaps // March 22, 2017
Designated Survivor recap: 'The End of the Beginning'
Recaps // March 15, 2017
'Bored' Kal Penn trades Trump tax report for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. His reactions are hilarious.
TV // March 15, 2017
Designated Survivor recap: 'Warriors'
Recaps // March 08, 2017
Designated Survivor ratings blamed on 'White House politics fatigue'
TV // January 10, 2017
Designated Survivor recap: Season 1, Episode 10
Article // December 15, 2016
Designated Survivor recap: Season 1, Episode 9
Article // December 08, 2016
Designated Survivor recap: Season 1, Episode 8
Article // December 01, 2016
Designated Survivor recap: Season 1, Episode 7
Article // November 17, 2016
Designated Survivor: EW review
Article // November 10, 2016
Designated Survivor recap: Season 1, Episode 6
Article // November 10, 2016
Designated Survivor recap: Season 1, Episode 5
Article // October 27, 2016
Designated Survivor recap: Season 1, Episode 4
Article // October 13, 2016
Designated Survivor recap: Season 1, Episode 3
Article // October 06, 2016
How a cop convinced Kiefer Sutherland to get rid of his motorcycle
Article // October 05, 2016
Designated Survivor: Kal Penn, costars tune in to VP debate from fake Oval Office
Article // October 04, 2016
Designated Survivor recap: Season 1, Episode 2
Article // September 30, 2016
Designated Survivor premiere recap: Season 1, Episode 1
Article // September 23, 2016
Designated Survivor: What did you think?
Article // September 21, 2016
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com