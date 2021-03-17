Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil (TV Series)

Demi Lovato says she was 'terrified' and cried watching her docuseries for the first time: 'This is so moving'

Demi Lovato says she was 'terrified' and cried watching her docuseries for the first time: 'This is so moving'

'I definitely think there's going to be more in the future, I don't think it stops at the end of this docuseries,' Lovato said in a Q&A after the screening of Dancing With the Devil.