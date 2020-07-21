Great performances: Philip Seymour Hoffman
As Lancaster Dodd in ''The Master'' and Willy Loman in ''Death of a Salesman''Read More
The best of 2012: stage
EW's Thom Geier lists the best of 2012 theaterRead More
Tony noms' stars, snubs & surprises
The 2012 Tony Awards nominations are in: Plays adapted from films, including "Once," or starring Hollywood actors, such as "Death of a Salesman," are miles ahead of the competitionRead More
Death of a Salesman
Philip Seymour Hoffman and Andrew Garfield star in a powerful revival of Arthur Miller's classic dramaRead More