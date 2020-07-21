Death Note

Most Recent

'Death Note': The 'Hobo with a Shotgun' connection

Death Note: The Hobo with a Shotgun connection

How director Jason Eisener added his special sauce to Adam Wingard's Netflix movie
Read More
Netflix original movie 'Death Note' ranks as pretty unoriginal: EW review

Netflix original movie Death Note ranks as pretty unoriginal: EW review

Read More
'Death Note' director talks sequel possibilities

Death Note director talks sequel possibilities

'There's a lot of different places we can take it,' says filmmaker Adam Wingard
Read More
'Godzilla vs. Kong' will have definite 'winner,' says director

Godzilla vs. Kong will have definite 'winner,' says director

Monster face-off coming in 2020
Read More
Why the 'Death Note' villain had to be played by two actors

Why the Death Note villain had to be played by two actors

Director Adam Wingard's horror-thriller premieres Aug. 25 on Netflix
Read More
'Death Note' director says scariest supervillain is Donald Trump

Death Note director says scariest supervillain is Donald Trump

The filmmaker gives a controversial answer that many will love — and some will hate.
Read More

More Death Note

'Death Note' poster teases 'Get Out' actor's character

Death Note poster teases Get Out actor's character

Lakeith Stanfield's mysterious 'L' revealed in new image
Read More
Death Note trailer unleashes mayhem and mass murder

Death Note trailer unleashes mayhem and mass murder

Adam Wingard's new horror film premieres on Netflix, Aug. 25
Read More
'Death Note' producer addresses whitewashing backlash

Death Note producer addresses whitewashing backlash

Read More
'Death Note' trailer: 'Blair Witch' director brings horror manga to Netflix

Death Note trailer: Blair Witch director brings horror manga to Netflix

Read More
Casting Net: 'Death Note' adaptation nabs Nat Wolff to star

Death Note casts Nat Wolff of Paper Towns

Read More
Indie director Adam Wingard to tackle 'Death Note'

Indie director Adam Wingard to tackle 'Death Note'

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com