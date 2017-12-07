Dear White People (TV series)

Dear White People bosses break down [SPOILER]'s fate in the series finale and more
Showrunners Justin Simien and Jaclyn Moore discuss the challenge of crafting an ending that was truthful but didn't "succumb to the usual fate of the tragic Black hero."
Dear White People cast, EPs tease the 'true' series finale: 'Are they happy?'
In the latest installment of Around the Table, the cast and producers of Dear White People discuss the 'crazy' musical final season and tease a satisfying series finale.
Dear White People script page reveals Sam and Gabe's first duet and a new character
Co-showrunners Justin Simien and Jaclyn Moore break down a script page featuring the musical debut of a new character.
Dear White People is alive with the sound of '90s music in final season trailer
It's showtime at Winchester University!
Dear White People transforms into a '90s musical for final season — watch the new teaser
Justin Simien's college satire returns for its swan song in September.