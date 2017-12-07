Dear White People (TV series)

Dear White People bosses break down [SPOILER]'s fate in the series finale and more
Showrunners Justin Simien and Jaclyn Moore discuss the challenge of crafting an ending that was truthful but didn't "succumb to the usual fate of the tragic Black hero."
Dear White People cast, EPs tease the 'true' series finale: 'Are they happy?'
In the latest installment of Around the Table, the cast and producers of Dear White People discuss the 'crazy' musical final season and tease a satisfying series finale.
Watch Joelle perform Des'Ree's 'You Gotta Be' in Dear White People season 4 sneak peek
Dear White People script page reveals Sam and Gabe's first duet and a new character
Co-showrunners Justin Simien and Jaclyn Moore break down a script page featuring the musical debut of a new character.
Dear White People is alive with the sound of '90s music in final season trailer
It's showtime at Winchester University!
Dear White People transforms into a '90s musical for final season — watch the new teaser
Justin Simien's college satire returns for its swan song in September.
Jeremy Tardy exits Dear White People, accuses studio of racial discrimination
Watch Dear White People cast spoof that star-studded 'I take responsibility' PSA
"I take responsibility for making a documentary that centered myself in a conversation about race..."
Dear White People renewed for fourth and final season
Logan Browning's Sam is done with Dear White People in season 3 trailer
All the reasons Dear White People season 3 is one of the best shows of the year
Dear White People celebrates Juneteenth with season 3 premiere date reveal
Dear White People season 3 renewal announced by Giancarlo Esposito

Master of None standout Lena Waithe joins Dear White People
TV // December 07, 2017
Ava DuVernay, Spike Lee, more talk representation for powerful new Netflix campaign
TV // August 01, 2017
Dear White People renewed for season 2
TV // June 30, 2017
Emmy Watch: Dear White People creator teases potential season 2
Emmys // June 23, 2017
Dear White People creator talks 'bringing to the surface the things we'd rather keep hidden'
TV // June 12, 2017
Dear White People creator explains those Scandal, Iyanla parodies
TV // May 08, 2017
Dear White People creator on the powerful fifth episode, season 2 ideas
TV // May 05, 2017
Dear White People: EW Review
TV // April 28, 2017
