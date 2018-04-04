Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
TV
Movies
Music
Books
Theater
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Celebrity
Awards
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close
Explore EW.com
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
Search
Explore
Previous
Explore
What to Watch: Here are the TV shows your favorite celebrities are binge-watching
See what Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, George R.R. Martin, and more couldn't stop watching
Read More
Next
32 of the most shocking performances ever
Long before Madonna kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Jim Morrison was accused of exposing himself onstage — something Lenny Kravitz accidentally did decades later
Read More
Next
Stars who almost played iconic movie roles
Read More
Next
TV
Previous
TV
See all TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
TV Recaps
Movies
Previous
Movies
See all Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Music
Previous
Music
See all Music
Music Reviews
Concerts
Music Festivals
Books
Previous
Books
See all Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Previous
Theater
See all Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Previous
Events
See all Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Awards
Previous
Awards
See all Awards
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow us
Home
Chevron Right
Deadpool
Chevron Right
Deadpool
Share
Deadpool
Most Recent
Ryan Reynolds gives update on 'Deadpool 3': 'We're working on it'
Ryan Reynolds gives update on
Deadpool 3
: 'We're working on it'
Read More
Next
'Deadpool' writers share update on character's big-screen Marvel future
Deadpool
writers share update on character's big-screen Marvel future
Read More
Next
Jesse Eisenberg says 'Deadpool' movies delayed 'Zombieland 2'
Jesse Eisenberg explains why
Deadpool
movies delayed
Zombieland 2
Read More
Next
'Deadpool 2' gag reel has a lot of f—s to give
Deadpool 2
gag reel has a lot of f—s to give
Read More
Next
Here are the most offensive jokes from the 'Deadpool 2' Comic-Con panel
Here are the most offensive jokes from the
Deadpool 2
Comic-Con panel
Read More
Next
'Deadpool 2' to screen special 'uncut' version at Comic-Con
Deadpool 2
to screen special 'uncut' version at Comic-Con
Read More
Next
More Deadpool
Kanye West wants his music in 'Deadpool'
Kanye West wants his music in
Deadpool
Read More
Next
'Deadpool 2' star Ryan Reynolds shares photos of his 'first time in the suit'
Deadpool 2
star Ryan Reynolds shares photos of his 'first time in the suit'
"It was so clean. So innocent," Reynolds wrote.
Read More
Next
Ryan Reynolds suggests 'Deadpool'-'Guardians of the Galaxy' crossover to James Gunn
Ryan Reynolds suggests
Deadpool
-
Guardians of the Galaxy
crossover to James Gunn
Read More
Next
Ryan Reynolds thanks fans for seeing 'Deadpool 2' with help from 'Golden Girls'
Ryan Reynolds thanks fans for seeing
Deadpool 2
with help from
The Golden Girls
Read More
Next
Does 'Deadpool 2' have the best post-credits scenes yet?
Deadpool 2
post-credits scenes explained
Read More
Next
What 'Deadpool 2' gets right and wrong about Hollywood's first LGBTQ Marvel heroes
What
Deadpool 2
gets right and wrong about Hollywood's first LGBTQ Marvel heroes
Read More
Next
Watch Ryan Reynolds sing 'Tomorrow' from
Annie
dressed as unicorn on Korean TV show
Close
Close
Previous
Watch Ryan Reynolds play the
Deadpool
video game for first time
Deadpool creator cried while watching the sequel
Deadpool 2
: Will Ryan Reynolds' R-rated mercenary survive the Fox/Disney merger?
Watch Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool interrupt Hugh Jackman's birthday message
Deadpool 2
poster is a tribute to the merc's unicorn obsession
Next
All Deadpool
Deadpool goes pink to fight cancer with charity contest
Deadpool goes pink to fight cancer with charity contest
Movies
//
April 04, 2018
Read More
Next
Donald Glover skewers 'Deadpool' animated series cancellation in spoof script
Donald Glover skewers
Deadpool
animated series cancellation in spoof script
TV
//
March 28, 2018
Read More
Next
Donald Glover, FX exit 'Deadpool' animated series
Donald Glover, FX exit
Deadpool
animated series
TV
//
March 25, 2018
Read More
Next
Ryan Reynolds' Merc with a Mouth forms supergroup in new 'Deadpool 2' trailer
Ryan Reynolds' Merc with a Mouth forms supergroup in new
Deadpool 2
trailer
Movies
//
March 22, 2018
Read More
Next
Zazie Beetz reflects on 'Deadpool' sequel stuntwoman's death
Zazie Beetz on
Deadpool
sequel stuntwoman's death
Movies
//
March 05, 2018
Read More
Next
Deadpool is live-tweeting the Super Bowl
Deadpool is live-tweeting the Super Bowl
Movies
//
February 04, 2018
Read More
Next
'Deadpool' can keep its R-rating at Disney, CEO says
Deadpool
can keep its R-rating at Disney, CEO says
Movies
//
December 15, 2017
Read More
Next
Ryan Reynolds pokes fun at Disney-Fox merger with Deadpool photo
Ryan Reynolds pokes fun at Disney-Fox merger with Deadpool photo
Movies
//
December 14, 2017
Read More
Next
Ryan Reynolds reveals first 'Deadpool 2' footage
Ryan Reynolds reveals first
Deadpool 2
footage (in a Bob Ross spoof)
Movies
//
November 15, 2017
Read More
Next
'Deadpool 2' poster brings the family (and Cable) back together
Deadpool 2
poster brings the family (and Cable) back together
Movies
//
November 09, 2017
Read More
Next
Deadpool creator sees 'Deadpool 2' as 'Rush Hour' of superhero movies
Deadpool creator sees
Deadpool 2
as the
Rush Hour
of superhero movies
Movies
//
July 29, 2017
Read More
Next
Ryan Reynolds FaceTimes dying 5-year-old 'Deadpool' superfan
Ryan Reynolds FaceTimes dying 5-year-old
Deadpool
superfan
Movies
//
July 20, 2017
Read More
Next
'Deadpool 2' set photo sees the return of Blind Al
Deadpool 2
set photo sees the return of Blind Al
Movies
//
July 18, 2017
Read More
Next
'Deadpool' star Ryan Reynolds congratulates 'Wonder Woman' on bigger box office
Deadpool
star Ryan Reynolds congratulates
Wonder Woman
on bigger box office
Movies
//
July 11, 2017
Read More
Next
Ryan Reynolds' 9 best social media moments
Ryan Reynolds' 9 best social media moments
Movies
//
July 06, 2017
Read More
Next
'Deadpool 2' kicks off filming with superhero sass
Deadpool 2
kicks off filming with more superhero sass
Movies
//
June 27, 2017
Read More
Next
Ryan Reynolds phones in as Deadpool for 'Logan' Honest Trailer
Ryan Reynolds phones in as Deadpool for
Logan
Honest Trailer
Movies
//
May 23, 2017
Read More
Next
'Deadpool' creator teases Domino relationship in sequel
Deadpool
creator teases Domino relationship in sequel
Books
//
May 19, 2017
Read More
Next
'Deadpool' TV series coming from Donald Glover
Deadpool
TV series coming from Donald Glover
TV
//
May 10, 2017
Read More
Next
HBO Now: Here's what's coming and going in May
HBO Now: Here's what's coming and going in May
TV
//
April 19, 2017
Read More
Next
'Atlanta' star Zazie Beetz to portray Domino in 'Deadpool 2'
Atlanta
star Zazie Beetz to portray Domino in Deadpool 2
Movies
//
March 09, 2017
Read More
Next
Ryan Reynolds Spoofs Superman in First 'Deadpool 2' Teaser
Deadpool 2
teaser from
Logan
screenings released online
Movies
//
March 05, 2017
Read More
Next
Ryan Reynolds talks family, flops while accepting Hasty Pudding award
Ryan Reynolds talks family and flops while accepting Hasty Pudding award
Movies
//
February 03, 2017
Read More
Next
Jake Gyllenhaal says Ryan Reynolds deserved an Oscar nod for 'Deadpool'
Jake Gyllenhaal says Ryan Reynolds deserved an Oscar nomination for
Deadpool
Oscars
//
January 26, 2017
Read More
Next
'Suicide Squad' lands Oscar nomination, 'Deadpool' shut out
Suicide Squad
lands Oscar nomination,
Deadpool
shut out
Oscars
//
January 24, 2017
Read More
Next
Load More
Close
Share options
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Mail
Email
iphone
Send Text Message
© Copyright
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.