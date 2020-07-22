Deadly Class

Most Recent

'Deadly Class' star Liam James on Billy's 'crazy' confrontation with his father

Deadly Class star Liam James on Billy's 'crazy' confrontation with his father

Read More
'Deadly Class' stars break down the Vegas episode's 'heartbreaking' Chico-Maria twist

Deadly Class stars break down the Vegas episode's 'heartbreaking' Chico-Maria twist

Read More
'Deadly Class' star Benedict Wong dishes on 'savage' diner fight scene

Deadly Class star Benedict Wong dishes on his 'savage' diner fight scene

Read More
How 'X-Men: Apocalypse' prepared Lana Condor for 'Deadly Class'

How X-Men: Apocalypse prepared Lana Condor for Deadly Class

Read More
Why the MCU's Benedict Wong said yes to Syfy's 'Deadly Class'

Why the MCU's Benedict Wong said yes to Syfy's Deadly Class

Read More
Syfy debuts 'Deadly Class' premiere episode online

Syfy debuts Deadly Class premiere episode online

Read More

More Deadly Class

A katana-wielding Lana Condor welcomes you to 'Deadly Class' in new trailer

A katana-wielding Lana Condor welcomes you to Syfy's Deadly Class in new trailer

Read More
'Game of Thrones' author and 'Infinity War' directors get new TV shows: First look

Game of Thrones author and Infinity War directors get new TV shows: First look

Sneak a peek at Syfy's 'Nightflyers' and 'Deadly Class'
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com