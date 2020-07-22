Dead Poets Society

Most Recent

Matt Damon recalls losing 'Dead Poets Society' role

Matt Damon recalls losing Dead Poets Society role

Read More
Peter Weir

Peter Weir

From a Great War drama to the new seafaring epic MASTER AND COMMANDER, the Australian filmmaker looks at the many highlights of his 30-year career.
Read More
Dead Poets Society

Dead Poets Society

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com