DC's Legends of Tomorrow

Led by White Canary, a band of superhero misfits defend the time stream with an assortment of wacky threats in the fourth Arrowverse series.

Legends of Tomorrow canceled after 7 seasons: 'It's been an incredible run'
Here today…
Legends of Tomorrow star explains their decision to leave and 'honorable exit'
Wednesday's finale marks Nick Zano's final episode as a series regular.
Legends of Tomorrow boss unpacks Donald Faison's debut and that poignantly wacky Avalance twist
The Scrubs actor appeared as the time-traveling DC Comics hero Booster Gold.
Legends of Tomorrow casts Donald Faison in mystery season 7 finale role
The 'Scrubs' and 'Clueless' veteran will play an unnamed character who admires the Legends and seeks 'fame, fortune, and glory.'
Santa teaches Beebo a lesson in cute Beebo Saves Christmas sneak peek
In EW's exclusive preview, Santa tells Beebo that Christmas means something different to everyone.
Legends of Tomorrow sneak peek: Sara meets Matt Ryan's eccentric new character
Deleted Legends of Tomorrow season 6 scene reveals the rest of Sara's shrooms trip
Legends of Tomorrow's Caity Lotz shares behind-the-scenes secrets from the 100th episode
Legends of Tomorrow 100th episode script pages reveal a hilarious 'lost' season 1 scene
Legends of Tomorrow welcomes back 7 heroes in 100th episode first look photos
Here's what you should watch and read to prepare for Legends of Tomorrow season 7
Legends of Tomorrow star Matt Ryan opens up about Constantine's 'cathartic' fate
Legends of Tomorrow previews Avalance's wedding, Matt Ryan's new season 7 role at Comic-Con

Constantine's time on Legends of Tomorrow may be coming to an end in season 6, but his portrayer Matt Ryan isn't going anywhere.

Legends of Tomorrow star Nick Zano teases a Nate-Zari 2.0 team-up, season 6's 'best episode'
TV // May 21, 2021
Legends of Tomorrow star Tala Ashe previews Zari's 'struggle' in Masked Singer spoof
TV // May 14, 2021
Legends of Tomorrow boss on that bizarre Gary reveal and Sara's destination
TV // May 02, 2021
Legends of Tomorrow cast picks the must-watch episodes for a quick binge
TV // May 01, 2021
Legends of Tomorrow star Jes Macallan previews how Ava handles Sara's abduction
TV // April 30, 2021
Meet Your Makers: Legends of Tomorrow bosses reveal their pop culture influences
TV // April 29, 2021
New Legends of Tomorrow recruit Lisseth Chavez previews Spooner's 'friction' with the team
TV // April 28, 2021
Madcap Legends of Tomorrow trailer reveals Disney animation episode, season 6's big bad
TV // April 27, 2021
Legends of Tomorrow season 6 will screw up summer for the better with May premiere
TV // February 24, 2021
Legends of Tomorrow promotes Adam Tsekhman to series regular for season 6
TV // October 01, 2020
Legends of Tomorrow deleted scene: Did [SPOILER] inspire one of Mick's books?
TV // September 22, 2020
Legends of Tomorrow casts Chicago P.D. alum as the team's 'tough' new alien expert
TV // September 12, 2020
DC's Legends of Tomorrow star Olivia Swann will return in season 6
TV // August 06, 2020
Legends of Tomorrow ups Shayan Sobhian to series regular for season 6
TV // June 17, 2020
Legends of Tomorrow boss reveals how season 6 will handle aliens: 'B-movie creature feature element'
TV // June 17, 2020
Superhero Insider: Legends of Tomorrow ends season 5 with three heartbreaking goodbyes
TV // June 05, 2020
Legends of Tomorrow boss unpacks finale's two 'bittersweet' exits, teases season 6's aliens
TV // June 02, 2020
Superhero Insider: Legends of Tomorrow goes meta in a series highlight
TV // May 29, 2020
Marc Guggenheim breaks down his emotional Legends of Tomorrow directorial debut
TV // May 26, 2020
Legends of Tomorrow recap: Marc Guggenheim directs a gloriously meta yet sad hour
Recaps // May 26, 2020
Watch Legends of Tomorrow jump from Friends to Downton Abbey in exclusive sneak peek
TV // May 25, 2020
Legends of Tomorrow star Nick Zano weighs in on Zari and Constantine's attraction
TV // May 19, 2020
Legends of Tomorrow star previews 'chaos' and 'aggro' Nate in Animal House homage
TV // May 11, 2020
Legends of Tomorrow star Tala Ashe on Zari and Constantine's 'uncomfortable attraction'
TV // April 28, 2020
How Tala Ashe learned to love Zari 2.0 on Legends of Tomorrow
TV // April 27, 2020
