Sweepstakes
Dawson's Creek
Most Recent
James Van Der Beek and Kimberly Brook are expecting their sixth child
James Van Der Beek and Kimberly Brook are expecting their sixth child
Your ultimate guide to '90s TV is here with EW's collector's edition
Your ultimate guide to '90s TV is here with EW's collector's edition
'Dawson's Creek' creator shuts down reboot rumors: 'We keep talking about it, but no'
Dawson's Creek
creator shuts down reboot rumors: 'We keep talking about it, but no'
Watch James Van Der Beek help Tig Notaro try to guess who he is
Watch James Van Der Beek help Tig Notaro try to guess who he is
Busy Philipps, Michelle Williams reveal near-death jet ski crash happened during 'Dawson's Creek'
Busy Philipps, Michelle Williams reveal near-death jet ski crash happened during
Dawson's Creek
Joshua Jackson takes on Dawson Crying meme with his own ‘The Affair’ cry face
Joshua Jackson takes on Dawson Crying meme with his own
The Affair
cry face
More Dawson's Creek
Jennifer Morrison worries how Twitter would’ve reacted to her 'Dawson’s Creek’ role had it been around then
Jennifer Morrison worries how Twitter would’ve reacted to her
Dawson’s Creek
role had it been around then
'Dawson's Creek' views spike on Hulu after EW's 20th-anniversary reunion cover
Dawson's Creek
views spike on Hulu after EW's 20th-anniversary reunion cover
Reminiscing about the 'Dawson's Creek' spin-off 'Young Americans'
Reminiscing about the summer of
Dawson's Creek
spin-off
Young Americans
'Dawson's Creek' reunion: Michelle Williams says 'there were no rabid Jen fans'
Dawson's Creek
reunion: Michelle Williams says 'There were no rabid Jen fans'
'Dawson's Creek': Inside the groundbreaking decision to have Jack come out as gay
Dawson's Creek
: Inside the groundbreaking decision to have Jack come out as gay
Watch the 'Dawson's Creek' cast try to remember the theme song's lyrics
Watch the
Dawson's Creek
cast try to remember the lyrics to 'I Don't Want to Wait'
Jet skis, barbecues, and karaoke: What the
Dawson's Creek
cast did on weekends
Which
Dawson’s Creek
character are you?
Dawson's Creek
reunion: Those iconic opening credits were an accident
Busy Philipps once defended
Dawson's Creek
costar Michelle Williams in a bar fight
A brief reflection from EW's
Dawson's Creek
reunion shoot
Dawson's Creek
creator Kevin Williamson on the letter he wrote to Steven Spielberg
All Dawson's Creek
Rewatching the 'Dawson's Creek' pilot 20 years later
Rewatching the
Dawson's Creek
pilot 20 years later
TV
//
May 16, 2018
Watch the 'Dawson's Creek' cast discover the crying meme for the first time
Watch the
Dawson's Creek
cast discover the Dawson crying meme for the first time
TV
//
March 30, 2018
How 'Dawson's Creek' begat 'Riverdale, 'The O.C.,' and more amazing teen TV
How
Dawson's Creek
begat the Teen TV boom
TV
//
March 29, 2018
Michelle Williams on Jen's death in 'Dawson's Creek' finale: 'It would be so funny to be a ghost'
Michelle Williams on Jen's death in
Dawson's Creek
finale: 'It would be so funny to be a ghost'
TV
//
March 29, 2018
'Dawson's Creek': Kevin Williamson originally planned a different finale
Dawson's Creek
reunion: Kevin Williamson originally planned for Joey to pick Dawson
TV
//
March 29, 2018
'Dawson's Creek' reunion: Kevin Williamson on where Dawson, Joey, and Pacey would be today
Dawson's Creek
reunion: Kevin Williamson on where Dawson, Joey, and Pacey would be today
TV
//
March 29, 2018
'Dawson's Creek' reunion: James Van Der Beek admits he's Team Pacey
Dawson's Creek
reunion: James Van Der Beek admits he's Team Pacey
TV
//
March 28, 2018
Katherine Heigl could have been Jen, and other 'Dawson's Creek' casting stories
Dawson's Creek
reunion: Katherine Heigl could have been Jen and other casting stories
TV
//
March 28, 2018
'Dawson's Creek' reunion: Could there be a reboot?
Dawson's Creek
reunion: Could there be a reboot?
TV
//
March 29, 2018
'Dawson's Creek' cast reunites for its 20th anniversary on this week's EW cover
Dawson's Creek
cast reunites for its 20th anniversary on this week's EW cover
TV
//
March 28, 2018
James Van Der Beek shares baby-faced photo of 'Dawson's Creek' cast
James Van Der Beek shares baby-faced photo of
Dawson's Creek
cast in anniversary post
TV
//
January 25, 2018
'Dawson's Creek' alums James Van Der Beek and Mary Beth Peil reunite
Dawson's Creek
alums James Van Der Beek and Mary Beth Peil reunite
TV
//
March 12, 2018
'O.C.' star Adam Brody once auditioned for another iconic teen soap
Adam Brody once auditioned for
Dawson's Creek
TV
//
September 27, 2017
'Dawson's Creek' haunts James Van Der Beek in awkward interview
Dawson's Creek
haunts James Van Der Beek in awkward interview
TV
//
March 30, 2017
Joshua Jacksons crushes dreams of a 'Dawson's Creek' revival
Dawson's Creek: Joshua Jackson talks revival chances
Article
//
December 13, 2016
Katie Holmes shuts down 'Dawson's Creek' reunion chances
Katie Holmes pessimistic on Dawson's Creek reunion
Article
//
December 07, 2016
James Van Der Beek and Michelle Williams have a 'Dawson's Creek' reunion
Dawson's Creek: James Van Der Beek, Michelle Williams reunite
Article
//
December 05, 2016
Katie Holmes reveals the best kisser on 'Dawson's Creek'
Dawson's Creek: Katie Holmes reveals who was the best kisser
Article
//
February 18, 2016
'Dawson's Creek' revival not likely, says Katie Holmes
Dawson's Creek revival not likely, says Katie Holmes
Article
//
February 12, 2016
'Dawson's Creek' flips gender script at ATX Fest
Dawson's Creek script reading at ATX Festival: See photos
Article
//
June 07, 2015
'Dawson's Creek': 13 things we learned at ATX Fest panel
Dawson’s Creek at ATX: 13 stories from the writers' room reunion
Article
//
June 06, 2015
ATX Television Festival to host 'Dawson's Creek' writers' room, 'Gilmore Girls' reunions
ATX Television Festival to host 'Dawson's Creek' writers' room, 'Gilmore Girls' reunions
Article
//
November 13, 2014
'Dawson's Creek' series finale: Kevin Williamson on saying goodbye
'Dawson's Creek' series finale: Kevin Williamson on saying goodbye
Article
//
April 15, 2014
James Van Der Beek talks 'Dawson's Creek' stalkers on 'Late Night'
James Van Der Beek talks 'Dawson's Creek' stalkers on 'Late Night'
Article
//
March 29, 2014
James Van Der Beek on 'Dawson's Creek', 'Varsity Blues' & more
James Van Der Beek on 'Dawson's Creek', 'Varsity Blues' & more
Article
//
March 25, 2014
