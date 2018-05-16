Dawson's Creek

Most Recent

James Van Der Beek and Kimberly Brook are expecting their sixth child

James Van Der Beek and Kimberly Brook are expecting their sixth child

Read More
Your ultimate guide to '90s TV is here with EW's collector's edition

Your ultimate guide to '90s TV is here with EW's collector's edition

Read More
'Dawson's Creek' creator shuts down reboot rumors: 'We keep talking about it, but no'

Dawson's Creek creator shuts down reboot rumors: 'We keep talking about it, but no'

Read More
Watch James Van Der Beek help Tig Notaro try to guess who he is

Watch James Van Der Beek help Tig Notaro try to guess who he is

Read More
Busy Philipps, Michelle Williams reveal near-death jet ski crash happened during 'Dawson's Creek'

Busy Philipps, Michelle Williams reveal near-death jet ski crash happened during Dawson's Creek

Read More
Joshua Jackson takes on Dawson Crying meme with his own ‘The Affair’ cry face

Joshua Jackson takes on Dawson Crying meme with his own The Affair cry face

Read More

More Dawson's Creek

Jennifer Morrison worries how Twitter would’ve reacted to her 'Dawson’s Creek’ role had it been around then

Jennifer Morrison worries how Twitter would’ve reacted to her Dawson’s Creek role had it been around then

Read More
'Dawson's Creek' views spike on Hulu after EW's 20th-anniversary reunion cover

Dawson's Creek views spike on Hulu after EW's 20th-anniversary reunion cover

Read More
Reminiscing about the 'Dawson's Creek' spin-off 'Young Americans'

Reminiscing about the summer of Dawson's Creek spin-off Young Americans

Read More
'Dawson's Creek' reunion: Michelle Williams says 'there were no rabid Jen fans'

Dawson's Creek reunion: Michelle Williams says 'There were no rabid Jen fans'

Read More
'Dawson's Creek': Inside the groundbreaking decision to have Jack come out as gay

Dawson's Creek: Inside the groundbreaking decision to have Jack come out as gay

Read More
Watch the 'Dawson's Creek' cast try to remember the theme song's lyrics

Watch the Dawson's Creek cast try to remember the lyrics to 'I Don't Want to Wait'

Read More

Jet skis, barbecues, and karaoke: What the Dawson's Creek cast did on weekends

All Dawson's Creek

Rewatching the 'Dawson's Creek' pilot 20 years later

Rewatching the Dawson's Creek pilot 20 years later

TV // May 16, 2018
Read More
Watch the 'Dawson's Creek' cast discover the crying meme for the first time

Watch the Dawson's Creek cast discover the Dawson crying meme for the first time

TV // March 30, 2018
Read More
How 'Dawson's Creek' begat 'Riverdale, 'The O.C.,' and more amazing teen TV

How Dawson's Creek begat the Teen TV boom

TV // March 29, 2018
Read More
Michelle Williams on Jen's death in 'Dawson's Creek' finale: 'It would be so funny to be a ghost'

Michelle Williams on Jen's death in Dawson's Creek finale: 'It would be so funny to be a ghost'

TV // March 29, 2018
Read More
'Dawson's Creek': Kevin Williamson originally planned a different finale

Dawson's Creek reunion: Kevin Williamson originally planned for Joey to pick Dawson

TV // March 29, 2018
Read More
'Dawson's Creek' reunion: Kevin Williamson on where Dawson, Joey, and Pacey would be today

Dawson's Creek reunion: Kevin Williamson on where Dawson, Joey, and Pacey would be today

TV // March 29, 2018
Read More
'Dawson's Creek' reunion: James Van Der Beek admits he's Team Pacey

Dawson's Creek reunion: James Van Der Beek admits he's Team Pacey

TV // March 28, 2018
Read More
Katherine Heigl could have been Jen, and other 'Dawson's Creek' casting stories

Dawson's Creek reunion: Katherine Heigl could have been Jen and other casting stories

TV // March 28, 2018
Read More
'Dawson's Creek' reunion: Could there be a reboot?

Dawson's Creek reunion: Could there be a reboot?

TV // March 29, 2018
Read More
'Dawson's Creek' cast reunites for its 20th anniversary on this week's EW cover

Dawson's Creek cast reunites for its 20th anniversary on this week's EW cover

TV // March 28, 2018
Read More
James Van Der Beek shares baby-faced photo of 'Dawson's Creek' cast

James Van Der Beek shares baby-faced photo of Dawson's Creek cast in anniversary post

TV // January 25, 2018
Read More
'Dawson's Creek' alums James Van Der Beek and Mary Beth Peil reunite

Dawson's Creek alums James Van Der Beek and Mary Beth Peil reunite

TV // March 12, 2018
Read More
'O.C.' star Adam Brody once auditioned for another iconic teen soap

Adam Brody once auditioned for Dawson's Creek

TV // September 27, 2017
Read More
'Dawson's Creek' haunts James Van Der Beek in awkward interview

Dawson's Creek haunts James Van Der Beek in awkward interview

TV // March 30, 2017
Read More
Joshua Jacksons crushes dreams of a 'Dawson's Creek' revival

Dawson's Creek: Joshua Jackson talks revival chances

Article // December 13, 2016
Read More
Katie Holmes shuts down 'Dawson's Creek' reunion chances

Katie Holmes pessimistic on Dawson's Creek reunion

Article // December 07, 2016
Read More
James Van Der Beek and Michelle Williams have a 'Dawson's Creek' reunion

Dawson's Creek: James Van Der Beek, Michelle Williams reunite

Article // December 05, 2016
Read More
Katie Holmes reveals the best kisser on 'Dawson's Creek'

Dawson's Creek: Katie Holmes reveals who was the best kisser

Article // February 18, 2016
Read More
'Dawson's Creek' revival not likely, says Katie Holmes

Dawson's Creek revival not likely, says Katie Holmes

Article // February 12, 2016
Read More
'Dawson's Creek' flips gender script at ATX Fest

Dawson's Creek script reading at ATX Festival: See photos

Article // June 07, 2015
Read More
'Dawson's Creek': 13 things we learned at ATX Fest panel

Dawson’s Creek at ATX: 13 stories from the writers' room reunion

Article // June 06, 2015
Read More
ATX Television Festival to host 'Dawson's Creek' writers' room, 'Gilmore Girls' reunions

ATX Television Festival to host 'Dawson's Creek' writers' room, 'Gilmore Girls' reunions

Article // November 13, 2014
Read More
'Dawson's Creek' series finale: Kevin Williamson on saying goodbye

'Dawson's Creek' series finale: Kevin Williamson on saying goodbye

Article // April 15, 2014
Read More
James Van Der Beek talks 'Dawson's Creek' stalkers on 'Late Night'

James Van Der Beek talks 'Dawson's Creek' stalkers on 'Late Night'

Article // March 29, 2014
Read More
James Van Der Beek on 'Dawson's Creek', 'Varsity Blues' & more

James Van Der Beek on 'Dawson's Creek', 'Varsity Blues' & more

Article // March 25, 2014
Read More
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com