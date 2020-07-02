Dawn of the Dead (Movie - 2004)

Hollywood fare will dominate Cannes
''Ladykillers'' and ''Shrek 2'' will compete, while ''Troy,'' ''Dawn of the Dead,'' and ''Kill Bill -- Vol. 2'' will screen as well
''Hellboy'' will raise you-know-what at the box office
A strong debut from The Rock will knock ''Scooby-Doo'' down to third
Will ''Dawn of the Dead'' finally make Sarah Polley a star?
The 25-year old actress tells EW why she stands behind her career choices
''Scooby'' sequel will top the box office
''Dawn of the Dead'' and ''The Passion'' will hang tight