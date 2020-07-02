Dawn of the Dead (Movie - 2004)

Most Recent

Hollywood fare will dominate Cannes
''Ladykillers'' and ''Shrek 2'' will compete, while ''Troy,'' ''Dawn of the Dead,'' and ''Kill Bill -- Vol. 2'' will screen as well
''Hellboy'' will raise you-know-what at the box office
A strong debut from The Rock will knock ''Scooby-Doo'' down to third
Will ''Dawn of the Dead'' finally make Sarah Polley a star?
The 25-year old actress tells EW why she stands behind her career choices
Dawn of the Dead
What's ''Dawn of the Dead's'' formula in taking the top spot at the box office?
''Scooby'' sequel will top the box office
''Dawn of the Dead'' and ''The Passion'' will hang tight
Advertisement

More Dawn of the Dead (Movie - 2004)

''Dawn of the Dead'' is weekend's biggest grosser
Audiences eat up the gory horror -- to the tune of 27.3 million bucks
Sarah Polley on the scariest part of ''Dead''
The ''Dawn of the Dead'' star gets sick and twisted -- and says the days of ironic horror films are over
Dawn of the Dead
Dawn of the Dead
Dawn of the Dead
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com