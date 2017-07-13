Darkest Hour

Most Recent

'Three Billboards' triumphs at BAFTA Awards: See the full winners list

Three Billboards triumphs at BAFTA Awards: See the full winners list

Read More
Oscars: 'I, Tonya,' 'Guardians of the Galaxy' advance in makeup and hairstyling race

Oscars: I, Tonya, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 advance in makeup and hairstyling race

Read More
Gary Oldman soars as Winston Churchill in 'Darkest Hour': EW review

Gary Oldman soars as Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour: EW review

Read More
'Darkest Hour': Why Winston Churchill is resonating in pop culture right now

The Churchill surge: Darkest Hour author Anthony McCarten on why the British PM is resonating in pop culture

McCarten himself became fascinating with Churchill after compiling years of research
Read More
Gary Oldman’s Winston Churchill has an audience with the king in 'Darkest Hour' clip

Gary Oldman’s Winston Churchill has an audience with the king in Darkest Hour clip

Read More
Gary Oldman is Winston Churchill in new 'Darkest Hour' trailer

Gary Oldman is Winston Churchill in new Darkest Hour trailer

Read More

More Darkest Hour

Gary Oldman, Christian Bale get jump on Oscar competition at Tellruide

Gary Oldman, Christian Bale get jump on Oscar competition at Tellruide

In 'Darkest Hour' and 'Hostiles,' the two actors excel as awards season kicks off
Read More
Telluride: 'Darkest Hour' reviews hail Gary Oldman as Oscar frontrunner

Darkest Hour reviews hail Gary Oldman as Oscar frontrunner

Winston Churchill biopic receives enthusiastic praise at Telluride world premiere
Read More

All Darkest Hour

Gary Oldman weighs war and wit as Winston Churchill in 'Darkest Hour' trailer

Gary Oldman weighs war and wit as Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour trailer

Movies // July 13, 2017
Read More
'Darkest Hour': Gary Oldman is unrecognizable as Winston Churchill

Darkest Hour: Gary Oldman's Winston Churchill transformation revealed in first image

Article // November 04, 2016
Read More
Gary Oldman's Winston Churchill film sets release, adds Ben Mendelsohn

Gary Oldman's Winston Churchill film sets release date, adds Ben Mendelsohn

Article // September 06, 2016
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com