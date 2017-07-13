Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
TV
Movies
Music
Books
Theater
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Celebrity
Awards
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close
Explore EW.com
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
Search
Explore
Previous
Explore
What to Watch: Here are the TV shows your favorite celebrities are binge-watching
See what Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, George R.R. Martin, and more couldn't stop watching
Read More
Next
32 of the most shocking performances ever
Long before Madonna kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Jim Morrison was accused of exposing himself onstage — something Lenny Kravitz accidentally did decades later
Read More
Next
Stars who almost played iconic movie roles
Read More
Next
TV
Previous
TV
See all TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
TV Recaps
Movies
Previous
Movies
See all Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Music
Previous
Music
See all Music
Music Reviews
Concerts
Music Festivals
Books
Previous
Books
See all Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Previous
Theater
See all Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Previous
Events
See all Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Awards
Previous
Awards
See all Awards
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow us
Home
Chevron Right
Darkest Hour
Chevron Right
Darkest Hour
Share
Darkest Hour
Most Recent
'Three Billboards' triumphs at BAFTA Awards: See the full winners list
Three Billboards
triumphs at BAFTA Awards: See the full winners list
Read More
Next
Oscars: 'I, Tonya,' 'Guardians of the Galaxy' advance in makeup and hairstyling race
Oscars:
I, Tonya
,
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
advance in makeup and hairstyling race
Read More
Next
Gary Oldman soars as Winston Churchill in 'Darkest Hour': EW review
Gary Oldman soars as Winston Churchill in
Darkest Hour
: EW review
Read More
Next
'Darkest Hour': Why Winston Churchill is resonating in pop culture right now
The Churchill surge:
Darkest Hour
author Anthony McCarten on why the British PM is resonating in pop culture
McCarten himself became fascinating with Churchill after compiling years of research
Read More
Next
Gary Oldman’s Winston Churchill has an audience with the king in 'Darkest Hour' clip
Gary Oldman’s Winston Churchill has an audience with the king in
Darkest Hour
clip
Read More
Next
Gary Oldman is Winston Churchill in new 'Darkest Hour' trailer
Gary Oldman is Winston Churchill in new
Darkest Hour
trailer
Read More
Next
More Darkest Hour
Gary Oldman, Christian Bale get jump on Oscar competition at Tellruide
Gary Oldman, Christian Bale get jump on Oscar competition at Tellruide
In 'Darkest Hour' and 'Hostiles,' the two actors excel as awards season kicks off
Read More
Next
Telluride: 'Darkest Hour' reviews hail Gary Oldman as Oscar frontrunner
Darkest Hour
reviews hail Gary Oldman as Oscar frontrunner
Winston Churchill biopic receives enthusiastic praise at Telluride world premiere
Read More
Next
All Darkest Hour
Gary Oldman weighs war and wit as Winston Churchill in 'Darkest Hour' trailer
Gary Oldman weighs war and wit as Winston Churchill in
Darkest Hour
trailer
Movies
//
July 13, 2017
Read More
Next
'Darkest Hour': Gary Oldman is unrecognizable as Winston Churchill
Darkest Hour: Gary Oldman's Winston Churchill transformation revealed in first image
Article
//
November 04, 2016
Read More
Next
Gary Oldman's Winston Churchill film sets release, adds Ben Mendelsohn
Gary Oldman's Winston Churchill film sets release date, adds Ben Mendelsohn
Article
//
September 06, 2016
Read More
Next
Close
Share options
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Mail
Email
iphone
Send Text Message
© Copyright
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.