Damages

Netflix orders psychological thriller from 'Damages' creators
Glenn Close on the final season of 'Damages': 'It's probably the most complex we've seen Patty'
Rose Byrne to romance underling Owen Wilson in 'The Internship' -- EXCLUSIVE
'Damages' teaser: Glenn Close and Rose Byrne face off
'Damages' season 5 tease: It all comes down to this
PopWatch Confessional: Have you ever given up on a show on TV, only to rediscover it on DVD?
Feedback: July 1, 2011
Mixed reviews for ''Super 8,'' sax on the beach, and more
Damages
'Damages': Watch the season 4 teaser -- VIDEO
Assessing the 'Damages'
Glenn Close on 11th hour 'Damages' pickup: 'I was really surprised'
Scoop: DirecTV deal saves 'Damages' from cancellation!
My Dream Emmy Nominations part 4: Best Lead Actor and Actress (drama)

Damages
Article // January 20, 2010
Exclusive: 'Damages' retains Uncle Junior!
Article // January 14, 2010
Who's ready for 'Damages' season 3?
Article // December 02, 2009
ATV special: Burning questions on 'House,' Lost,' 'Bones,' and 'Chuck' answered!
Article // October 06, 2009
Exclusive: '24' grad Reiko Aylesworth joins 'Damages'
Article // September 30, 2009
Exclusive: 'Damages' retains Campbell Scott
Article // August 27, 2009
'Damages' finale (SPOILER ALERT): Every plot twist unsnarled, not all of them logically
Article // April 02, 2009
Spotted! 'Gossip Girl' + 'Damages' K-I-S-S-I-N-G
Article // February 03, 2009
'Damages' season premiere: Murder, lies, and gunplay!
Article // January 08, 2009
A 'Damages' primer
Article // January 02, 2009
Damages
Article // December 31, 2008
'Damages': Rate the season 2 poster on a scale of 1 to 10!
Article // December 23, 2008
Who got 16 Emmy noms and who got snubbed
Article // July 25, 2008
William Hurt joins FX's 'Damages'
Article // June 17, 2008
Damages: Season 1
Article // February 08, 2008
FX gives ''Damages'' two more seasons
Article // November 13, 2007
Best Satans on film: Dalton's (Pacino-free!) list
Article // September 13, 2007
Damages
Article // July 25, 2007
