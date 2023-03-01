Daisy Jones & the Six (TV series)

Most Recent

Riley Keough breaks down the Daisy Jones & the Six finale
Did we unravel a long time ago?
Daisy Jones & the Six showrunner answers all our finale burning questions
Scott Neustader on Billy's breakdown, Daisy's decision, and what happens in the future.
Daisy Jones & the Six star Sam Claflin on series finale, Billy's demons, and his future with Daisy
Plus, whether or not he would want to tour with his fictional bandmates.
Daisy Jones & the Six stars talk that heartbreaking shower scene
Sam Claflin and Riley Keough take us behind an episode 8 scene that brings on the waterworks.
Marcus Mumford and Maren Morris reimagine Daisy Jones & the Six track 'Look at Us Now'
We used to be something to see...
Daisy Jones & the Six stars on that unexpected Billy and Daisy moment
How did we end up like this?
Advertisement

More Daisy Jones & the Six (TV series)

Daisy Jones & the Six star Josh Whitehouse used Scar from The Lion King to inspire Eddie
Be prepared...
Why Daisy Jones and the Six chose a Patti Smith track as its theme song
Instead of using one of the show's original songs, Daisy Jones and the Six uses Patti Smith's "Dancing Barefoot" as its calling card.
Look at us now: Daisy Jones & the Six become first fictional band to top the iTunes Charts
A guide to the classic rock locations in Daisy Jones & the Six
Why Karen from Daisy Jones & the Six is British in the show
Riley Keough recalls 'awkward' sex scene with her husband for Daisy Jones & the Six
Why Daisy Jones & the Six only has five band members on the show

The Six becomes five. Plus an honorary member.

© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com