Watch Trixie Mattel smooth talk a gentleman caller in Crank Yankers clip
Trixie Mattel finds a man with a voice like hoooooneeeyy in EW's exclusive sneak peek at the 'Drag Race' icon's 'Crank Yankers' debut.
Trixie Mattel is a real doll in exclusive Crank Yankers images
Exclusive: Trixie Mattel feels her doll parts in our 'Crank Yankers' character reveal.
''Crank Yankers'' isn't that funny
But it might be funnier, says Ken Tucker, without the puppets
Aaliyah's family sues Virgin over her fatal crash
Plus, news about The Rock, Maggie Cheung, Harrison Ford, Matthew Perry, Sylvester Stallone, Ludacris, Jimmy Kimmel, and others