Cowboy Bebop (Live-Action Series)

Cowboy Bebop trailer recreates classic anime moments in live-action
See the Teddy Bomber, the "Ballad of Fallen Angels" fight, Spike's Swordfish jet, and more in live-action.
Cowboy Bebop recreates iconic opening credits sequence in live action
Yoko Kanno's famed score returns to the new series.
John Cho (and his Spike Spiegel hair) jam in first look at live-action Cowboy Bebop cast
Netflix also revealed that original series composer Yoko Kanno will return for the remake.
Cowboy Bebop's live-action Ein announces start of filming on Netflix series
And what a good boy he is!