Coupling (TV Show - 2003)

Most Recent

NBC cancels ''Coupling''

NBC cancels ''Coupling''

The much-touted Britcom shuts down after airing just four episodes
Read More
Which fall series will get the ax first?

Which fall series will get the ax first?

Here's a hint: Don't get too attached to ''The Mullets,'' ''Luis,'' or ''Coupling''
Read More
Is ''Coupling'' going to be the season's first casualty?

Is ''Coupling'' going to be the season's first casualty?

NBC benches the much-touted sitcom after three weeks for a ''Whoopi'' rerun
Read More
''Coupling'' is too steamy for some NBC stations

''Coupling'' is too steamy for some NBC stations

Affiliates in Indiana, Utah decide not to air the racy new comedy
Read More
NBC announces starry fall schedule

NBC announces starry fall schedule

Whoopi Goldberg, Alicia Silverstone, and Rob Lowe are among the stars of six new shows
Read More
How BBC America's shows inspire U.S. networks

How BBC America's shows inspire U.S. networks

It's not just ''Changing Rooms,'' the hit that spawned ''Trading Spaces,'' that's crossed the pond -- U.S. versions of other Brit hits are on the way
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com