Counterpart

Most Recent

'Counterpart' exclusive clip puts 'West Wing' alum at the negotiating table

Counterpart exclusive clip puts West Wing alum at the negotiating table

Read More
'Counterpart': Stephen Rea and Kenneth Choi join the 'other side'

Counterpart: Stephen Rea and Kenneth Choi join the 'other side' in exclusive photos

Read More
'Counterpart': Read the script for that tense double J.K. Simmons conversation

Counterpart: Read the script for that tense double J.K. Simmons conversation

Read More
'Counterpart': There's twice the J.K. Simmons in Starz's new alt-reality spy thriller

Counterpart: There's twice the J.K. Simmons in Starz's new alt-reality spy thriller

Read More
Starz drama 'Counterpart' starring J.K. Simmons debuts pulse-pounding trailer

Starz drama Counterpart starring J.K. Simmons debuts pulse-pounding trailer

The series premieres Jan. 21
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com