Cops

Most Recent

Cops creator John Langley dies at 78 of apparent heart attack
Cops TV series canceled after 31 years in wake of protests
Group urges cancellation of A&E's Live PD next
How 'Bad Boys' became the Cops theme song — and a youth anthem
Spike celebrates the show's milestone 1,000th episode with a special on Monday
Spike TV to air memorial special for fallen 'Cops' crew member
'COPS': Suspect proposes marriage during arrest
Why did 'COPS' blur a Chihuahua's face?
More Cops

The 'Cops' Effect
When ''Cops'' premiered March 11, 1989, on Fox, the gritty crime series put the bad boys of the world on notice — and spawned a whole new genre of reality TV.
Best ''Cops'' moments
We searched the 20th-anniversary edition DVD of the reality show for the most entertaining arrests
EW interviews a member of ''COPS''
''The X-Files'' meets ''COPS'' in an upcoming episode
'Cops' on top
