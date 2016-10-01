Conviction

Hayley Atwell stars as a former first daughter in this ABC legal drama.

Most Recent

'Conviction' finale recap: 'Past, Prologue & What's to Come'

Conviction finale recap: 'Past, Prologue & What's to Come'

Hayes revisits the decade-old case that brought her and Wallace together
Read More
'Conviction' recap: 'Enemy Combatant'

Conviction recap: 'Enemy Combatant'

Hayes and Co. take on the war on terror
Read More
'Conviction' recap: 'Black Orchid'

Conviction recap: 'Black Orchid'

With a murderer on the loose, the stakes have never been higher for the CIU.
Read More
'Conviction' recap: 'Not Okay'

Conviction recap: 'Not Okay'

After the tragic execution of Earl Slavitt — and a passionate night with Conner — Hayes throws herself into the CIU's next case.
Read More
'Conviction' recap: 'A Different Kind of Death'

Conviction recap: Season 1, Episode 9

This time, it really is a matter of life and death
Read More
'Conviction' recap: 'Bad Deals'

Conviction recap: Season 1, Episode 8

All eyes are on Sam as the CIU reviews a case from his past
Read More

More Conviction

'Conviction' recap: 'A Simple Man'

Conviction recap: Season 1, Episode 7

Hayes and Co. tackle their most compelling case so far
Read More
'Conviction' recap: '#StayWoke'

Conviction recap: Season 1, Episode 6

Maxine finds herself torn during the CIU's latest case
Read More
Hayley Atwell's 'Conviction' not moving forward at ABC

Hayley Atwell's Conviction not moving forward at ABC

Read More
'Conviction' recap: 'The 1 Percent Solution'

Conviction recap: Season 1, Episode 5

Read More
'Conviction' recap: 'Mother's Little Burden'

Conviction recap: Season 1, Episode 4

Read More
'Conviction' premiere recap: 'Pilot'

Conviction premiere recap: Season 1, Episode 1

Read More

Conviction recap: Season 1, Episode 3

Hayes and crew attempt to free a hate-spewing bigot while the public gets some key information as to how Hayes acquired her new position

All Conviction

Hayley Atwell studied the Clintons for 'Conviction' role

Conviction: Hayley Atwell studied Clintons for new role

Article // October 01, 2016
Read More
'Conviction': Watch the premiere's first two minutes — exclusive

'Conviction': Watch Hayley Atwell in the premiere's first two minutes — exclusive

Article // September 30, 2016
Read More
How 'Agent Carter' prepared Hayley Atwell for 'Conviction'

Hayley Atwell: Agent Carter prepared actress for Conviction

Article // September 30, 2016
Read More
'Conviction': EW review

Conviction: EW review

Article // September 30, 2016
Read More
Hayley Atwell cast in 'Conviction' pilot at ABC

Hayley Atwell cast in new pilot at ABC, Conviction

Article // February 10, 2016
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com