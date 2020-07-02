Constantine series premiere recap: 'Non Est Asylum'
John Constantine can't escape his troubled past in the series premiere.
Constantine recap: The Darkness Beneath
John runs into Zed, who's been having visions of the exorcist for months, while investigating a haunted Pennsylvanian mine.
Constantine recap: "The Devil's Vinyl"
Seasons don't fear the reaper, but John may want to fear Papa Midnite while on the hunt for a haunted vinyl.
Constantine recap: "A Feast of Friends"
An old friend of John's returns and brings with him memories of Newcastle... and a particularly disgusting demon.
Constantine recap: Constantine recap, "Danse Vaudou"
John has to team up with Papa Midnite and a new friend, Jim Corrigan, to stop a trio of spirits terrorizing on New Orleans.