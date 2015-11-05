Top Navigation
Concussion
Concussion
2015 movie
Will Smith thought 'Concussion' would 'have a bigger impact'
Will Smith thought Concussion would have 'bigger impact'
'You are not gonna choke football,' he said of his film's failure to bring change
Box office preview: 'The Force Awakens' to top Christmas weekend
Box office preview: Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Daddy's Home, Point Break, Joy
Sony offers NFL players free admission to see 'Concussion'
Sony offers free Concussion tickets to NFL players
Meet the real-life doctor who inspired Will Smith's movie 'Concussion'
Meet the real-life doctor who inspired Will Smith's movie 'Concussion'
'Concussion': EW review
'Concussion': EW review
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Will Smith felt 'deeply conflicted' about ‘Concussion’ role
Concussion: Will Smith felt deeply conflicted about his role
Will Smith says he may be forced to run for president
Will Smith says he may be forced to run for president
Will Smith stands up for the truth in new 'Concussion' clip
Will Smith stands up for the truth in new 'Concussion' clip
New 'Concussion' trailer: How far is Will Smith willing to go in his quest for truth?
Concussion trailer: Will Smith movie gets second teaser
November 05, 2015
Will Smith loves football but 'Concussion' was a story he had to tell
Will Smith loves football but Concussion was a story he had to tell
October 30, 2015
