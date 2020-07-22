Colossal

Most Recent

Anne Hathaway on why her ‘giant lizard monster’ movie is so hard to explain

Anne Hathaway on why Colossal, her ‘giant lizard monster’ movie, is so hard to explain

Hathaway stars as a hard-drinking New Yorker who finds herself inexplicably connected to an enormous reptilian monster that's been stomping through Seoul. With us so far?
Read More
'Colossal': EW review

Colossal: EW review

Read More
First Look: Mondo releasing line of Colossal merchandise

First Look: Mondo releasing line of Colossal merchandise

See the posters, vinyl soundtrack, and other items now available to buy
Read More
Anne Hathaway is horribly hungover in monster movie 'Colossal' clip

Anne Hathaway is horribly hungover in clip from monster movie Colossal

The film, also starring Jason Sudeikis and Dan Stevens, opens April 7
Read More
Anne Hathaway controls a monster in Colossal teaser — exclusive

Anne Hathaway controls a giant monster in Colossal teaser

Read More
First look: Anne Hathaway takes on a mysterious monster in 'Colossal'

Colossal: Anne Hathaway mysterious monster movie gets first look

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com